Life’s a Beach: Treat spirit programs equally

Black-owned Victor George Spirits (VGS) announced they have closed on a deal to buy an equity stake in Palm Beach Distillery (PBD). Palm Beach Distillery is located at 1142 Okeechobee Road, Bay 6 in West Palm Beach. Founded by Summer Piep in 2017, Palm Beach Distillery currently produces vodka, rum, gin and will begin producing several Victor George Spirits products including a rye whiskey Pullman Porters 1867 and a bourbon Fort Mose'. Pullman Porters 1867, six-year aged rye whiskey is named after former slaves that became the highest-paid Black people of the 1860s. Fort Mose' is a bourbon named after the first city in America that Black people could live free and is located just outside St Augustine, Florida. These two new brands are scheduled to be released by Victor George Spirits in February 2022 in honor of Black History Month.
