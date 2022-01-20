Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewall and Nozomi Networks Guardian

Next Generation Firewall is an advanced firewall that offers additional features such as Active Directory integrated support, reliable malware filtering, SSH and SSL inspection. This technology has the ability to detect and block complex attacks through port, protocol, and application-level security measures. These firewalls are implemented on several models, including software and hardware. Organizational priorities over online applications and SaaS services are insufficient to provide effective network security, raising security concerns about regular port and protocol inspection. This ongoing migration of IT workloads to clouds such as Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform, coupled with the complexity of hybrid network architectures, is a trend in the Next-Generation Firewall Market that drives market growth. ..
