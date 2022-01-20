ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewall and Nozomi Networks Guardian

paloaltonetworks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUntil now, realizing comprehensive, real-time visibility into the heterogeneous environment of ICS networks, devices and process variables has been...

www.paloaltonetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
paloaltonetworks.com

DOTW: How to Download Palo Alto Networks VM-Series Images

In this week's Discussion of the Week, I am going to be giving a refresher on where and how to download a Palo Alto Networks VM-Series images. This was a discussion that I talked about in April 2021, but since this is still a high-volume search on LIVEcommunity, I wanted to re-visit and update this so everyone can have all of the information needed to obtain a VM-Series image as easily as possible.
SOFTWARE
ExecutiveBiz

Executive Spotlight: Mike Hurt, VP of Federal at Palo Alto Networks

Mike Hurt, vice president of Federal at Palo Alto Networks, recently spoke with ExecutiveBiz for the publication’s latest Executive Spotlight interview detailing his growth strategy for the company as well as driving its winning culture and delivering next-level solutions for its clients. In addition, Hurt also discussed the challenges...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palo Alto Networks#Next Generation Firewall#Generation#Scada#Ics
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Palo Alto Networks

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Palo Alto Networks. Looking at options history for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the...
ECONOMY
paloaltonetworks.com

The State of Cloud Native Security Report 2022

Palo Alto Networks surveyed 3,000 cloud security and DevOps professionals from around the world to gain insight into organizations’ cloud adoption strategies, budgets, experiences, and future plans. The results of this research can be found in our latest report on the state of cloud native security in 2022 and beyond. Download your copy of the report for insight into:
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

Palo Alto Networks and IBM Are Automating 5G Security for Business Growth

5G has been dubbed the "enterprise release" for mobile network technology. It's a fair description: 5G is transforming the business technology landscape and creating opportunities far beyond anything we've seen with previous mobile network upgrades. Working in this increasingly hyper-connected world, however, also means dealing with new security vulnerabilities and...
TECHNOLOGY
Moore News

Nozomi Networks Awarded by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the Operational Technology and IoT Cybersecurity Industry with Superior and Highly Differentiated Solutions

The company designs and provides unrivaled cybersecurity tools to protect today's operational technology environments. SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global operational technology cybersecurity industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Nozomi Networks with the 2022 Technology Innovation Leadership Award for accelerating digital transformation of businesses and government organizations with advanced cybersecurity solutions specially designed for threat detection, asset visibility, and high-quality insights for operational technology (OT) and the Internet of Things (IoT) environments. Nozomi Networks is an innovative and leading company that unifies OT and IoT cybersecurity in just one platform with exceptional network visibility, solid threat detection capabilities, and useful operational insights.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
paloaltonetworks.com

Enterprise Security for Any-Sized Business

At Palo Alto Networks, we believe every digital organization—big and small—deserves access to enterprise grade network security.As new cyber-attacks change constantly and morph automatically, businesses of all sizes need to segment their network, implement context-aware policies, decrypt traffic, and use advanced techniques to stop known and unknown attacks.
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

How a Multi-National Investment Firm Prioritizes User Experience in their SASE Approach

With the shift to a hybrid, work-from-anywhere model, many organizations have seen a dramatic increase in the scale of remote workers and locations they support. With every employee depending on technology to be successful, digital experience has become even more crucial. In this post, we highlight how Palo Alto Network’s Autonomous Digital Experience Management (ADEM) for Prisma SASE empowered an enterprise with over 10,000 home offices provide an exceptional end-user experience for their employees.
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

Prisma Cloud: Leader in the GigaOm Radar for Developer Security Tools

Trends such as infrastructure as code and containerization create the opportunity for unprecedented velocity and digital transformation. This makes it all the more challenging for understaffed security teams to keep pace. The scalability enabled by these paradigms also multiplies the impact of a vulnerability or misconfiguration, compounding the number of build time issues by the number of deployed resources.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Next-Generation Firewall Market to Reach $6,719.56 Million by 2025, Says Allied Market Research

Next Generation Firewall is an advanced firewall that offers additional features such as Active Directory integrated support, reliable malware filtering, SSH and SSL inspection. This technology has the ability to detect and block complex attacks through port, protocol, and application-level security measures. These firewalls are implemented on several models, including software and hardware. Organizational priorities over online applications and SaaS services are insufficient to provide effective network security, raising security concerns about regular port and protocol inspection. This ongoing migration of IT workloads to clouds such as Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform, coupled with the complexity of hybrid network architectures, is a trend in the Next-Generation Firewall Market that drives market growth. ..
MARKETS
paloaltonetworks.com

The Vital Zero Trust for Private Cloud Event

Private cloud security requires a Zero Trust approach to beat back multiple threats, which are growing in virulence, volume and sophistication. Get what you need to know in our upcoming workshop Design and Deploy Zero Trust for Enterprise Private Cloud on January 25 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM PST. This event has been designed for you to make the most of the expertise of security visionaries and industry experts, including Founder and CTO Nir Zuk. He will walk you through practical Zero Trust architecture approaches for securing enterprise private clouds.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

New Strategically Aged Domain Detection for DNS Security

As DNS threats become more and more sophisticated, adversaries are identifying DNS as a key threat vector to successfully attack organizations. This is why with Palo Alto Networks’ cloud-delivered DNS security service, we are constantly identifying new threats to secure your DNS traffic. Our latest protection identifies domains that have been intentionally aged to bypass security vendors reputation checks. We call it Strategically Aged Domains. Palo Alto Networks’ DNS security service proactively identifies strategically aged domains based on traffic distribution, domain analysis and characteristics of the subdomain.
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Building the Zero Trust Enterprise: Establishing Strong Identity Best Practices with Palo Alto Networks and Okta

A key component of a comprehensive Zero Trust strategy is identity and access management (IAM). In a Zero Trust environment, only “least privilege” access is granted following the authentication, authorization and verification of users, apps and infrastructure. This guide will expand on the importance of establishing strong identity best practices, which can help your organization to accelerate both its Zero Trust and digital transformation journeys.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Building a Zero Trust Framework for Cloud Native Applications

Companies have entered a digital pivot: applications driving business impact are increasingly moving to the cloud. Organizations moving to the cloud are finding themselves navigating new challenges. While development and DevOps teams have modernized their applications with cloud native development workflows and modern architectures, cybersecurity teams struggle to deploy new tools and technologies every time a new security risk is highlighted. This is where Zero Trust makes a difference.
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Cloud Security Survey: Better Security Drives Better Business Outcomes

At the risk of undermining my own career, I'm going to bring you all in on a secret: cloud security does not exist. Rather, there is "scale the business" security, "better serve our customers" security, "drive innovation" security… the list goes on. This is a bit of a joke, of course. Cloud security is very real. But this highlights one of the lessons learned from our second-annual industry survey, The State of Cloud Native Security Report, 2022 – stronger security can help improve other business outcomes.
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

NEW Features on LIVEcommunity's Prisma Access Page

Happy Thursday! Today, we wanted to share some new improvements to LIVEcommunity’s Prisma Access technology page. First and foremost, we’ve added Learning Modules to our Customer Journey Guides. Not sure what a Customer Journey Guide is? It’s a simple, curated tutorial that puts all the information needed for a successful set up of Prisma Access at your fingertips. So, in addition to step-by-step processes to help folks navigate each step of setting up their Palo Alto Networks product, there are now 24 — yes, 24! — learning modules for Panorama Managed Prisma Cloud.
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Farewell to 2021! A Look Back on the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace

As we enter the new year, it’s important to celebrate the progress we have made. When we launched the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace in August 2020, we couldn’t have guessed how big it would become. 2021 brought new collaborators and hundreds of content packs. Today, we have over 830 content packs created both internally and externally.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy