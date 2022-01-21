Comments to NIST on the PRC’s Policies and Influence in the Development of International Standards for Emerging Technologies

The Chamber writes in connection with your hearing, currently scheduled for January 19, 2022, titled, “Reviving Competition, Part 5: Addressing the Effects of Economic Concentration on America’s Food Supply.” We ask the Committee to consider several points: (1) Changes in food prices, particularly recent price increases, are a result of macroeconomic trends, including supply and demand shocks (as well as America’s fiscal and monetary policies); (2) alleged economic concentration in particular industries should not serve as a scapegoat for what is economy-wide inflation; and (3) to the extent that the Committee continues to worry about concentration, existing antitrust and regulatory laws are fully capable of addressing any competitive issues in the industry. As part of a constructive solution, the Committee should examine fiscal, monetary, regulatory, and labor policies to increase supply and reduce prices. The Chamber and its members are ready to work collaboratively on addressing these issues.

