Comments to NIST on the PRC’s Policies and Influence in the Development of International Standards for Emerging Technologies

 2 days ago

The Chamber works to advance standards policy that supports open and competitive markets where U.S. companies can compete fairly and win. We believe global standards development led by the private sector is the best way to promote common, technically sound approaches that deliver on technology solutions and U.S. policy objectives. Such...

