China expects to meet charging demand of 20 million-plus EVs by end of 2025

Chinese state media say parcels mailed from overseas may have spread the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Beijing and elsewhere, despite doubts among overseas health experts that the virus can be transmitted via packaging.
The United States announced Friday that it was suspending 44 Chinese passenger flights from America to the Asian giant in response to restrictive moves by Beijing on US carriers under its Covid-19 protocols.
China maintains strict controls over border entry including slashed flights and a "circuit breaker" policy where routes are halted if too many infections are brought in on the flights.
China's aviation authority used the circuit breaker policy to cancel flights by American, Delta and United airlines when passengers who tested negative for Covid before takeoff later tested positive once arriving in China.
The US Department of Transportation wrote in its order Friday that "actions impairing the operations of Delta, American and United as described above are adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action by the department."
China’s success in vehicle electrification has been highly attributable to conducive government policies both at the central and regional level that subsidized electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and sales. It was due to the government’s support that EV costs were brought on a par with ICE vehicles that has put China on the path to the mass adoption of the technology.
As the global economy recovers, we should see stronger demand for goods, and therefore stronger international trade in China. The China trade surplus was $676.2bn in 2021, an increase of 29% from 2020. December had the largest trade surplus of $94.5bn. For the whole of 2021, ASEAN became China's biggest...
Tesla China delivered 70,847 Vehicles in Dec 2021. The total 2021 Tesla China production was 484,130 and about 160,000 were exported. 320,000 were delivered to domestic China buyers. Tesla sold 120,000 EVs globally in December 2021. Tesla made 936000 EVs in 2021. Tesla China is 50% bigger than BYD in...
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s Gennova Biopharmaceuticals is working on an Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine candidate that could be ready in a month or two, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The source, who did not want to be named as the information was private,...
Chinese President and Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping has declared his country will have the world’s strongest military by mid-century. China is militarizing the South China Sea, has Taiwan in its crosshairs and is seeking to project power on a global scale both militarily and through its mercantilist debt-trap diplomacy. A revisionist power seeking to shape the world in its authoritarian image, Beijing represents a clear and present danger to the U.S. and our allies.
UK new van sales were up by more than a fifth in 2021 after manufacturers and dealers enjoyed the market’s best December since 2015. Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed sales were almost identical to levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic. In total, the...
China's plug-in EV market saw an 154% increase on sales compared to 2020. While the UK’s plug-in electric vehicle market grew by a laudable 74% in 2021, growth of the same segment in the world’s largest car market more than doubled that percentage increase. Official figures from the Chinese automotive industry reveal that, last year, electrified vehicle sales saw a staggering 154% increase on 2020. But what’s behind the numbers and who were the main winners and losers in the clamour for plug-in EVs?
VILNIUS/FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Lithuania is under pressure from German companies to back down in a dispute with China to end a blockade of the Baltic state, as European trade officials struggle to defuse the row, people familiar with the matter said. China has pressed multinationals to sever ties with...
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China must prevent and defuse the risk of external shocks this year while strengthening macro-prudential management and guiding market expectations, the country’s foreign exchange regulator said on Friday. The comments come as the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to start hiking interest rates as...
China considers this year as the crucial year for its new-energy vehicles industry to "go global," according to the Chinese industry ministry. In a meeting chaired by Chinese Minister of Industry, Xiao Yaqing, Beijing has decided to accelerate innovations and products and standards in its zero-emission vehicles industry to "go global," Reuters reported on Tuesday, quoting a note from the industry ministry posted on its Wechat account.
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s state planner said on Friday that restrictions on purchases of new energy vehicles (NEVs) will be gradually removed in various parts of the country in a “vigorous” push to promote NEVs and “green consumption”. Construction of supporting infrastructure to charge...
BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported on Friday the lowest daily tally of local confirmed COVID-19 cases in nearly two months, after a national strategy to quickly curb flare-ups forced worst-hit cities to lock down affected communities and cut business activity. China reported 23 domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms...
China further reduced bank lending costs Thursday in the latest move to boost its stuttering economy, providing some much-needed support to the country's beleaguered developers.
Property firm shares and bonds surged on the fresh rate cut from People's Bank of China -- the second in two months -- days after Beijing reported slower growth in the final months of 2021.
The slowing real estate industry has put downward pressure on growth, with several large companies including debt-laden development giant Evergrande defaulting in recent months.
The central bank said it had lowered the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) to 3.7 percent, from 3.8 percent in December.
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Geely Holding and France’s Renault have formally agreed a deal to jointly design and produce electric hybrid and gasoline-fueled vehicles in South Korea for sale there, as well as for export, according to a joint statement by the two automotive groups. The new...
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Friday reported a new record number of COVID-19 confirmed in the past 24 hours as the Omicron variant of the virus spread across the country, the government coronavirus task force said. Daily new cases jumped to 49,513, from 38,850 a day earlier. The task...
WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is directing the U.S. government to procure an additional 500 million COVID-19 tests to help meet demand across the country amid the spread of the Omicron variant. The order comes on top of another 500 million tests that...
Honda has been singing a tune that's similar to Toyota's when it comes to the future of EVs, especially related to the US market. While the Japanese automaker isn't sold on talk of crazy and growing EV demand on our shores, Honda has made it clear it has plans to announce a US EV factory in the near future.
There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country. The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
