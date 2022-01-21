ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China expects to meet charging demand of 20 million-plus EVs by end of 2025

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China expects to meet charging demand for more...

AFP

US suspends 44 passenger flights to China operated by Chinese carriers

The United States announced Friday that it was suspending 44 Chinese passenger flights from America to the Asian giant in response to restrictive moves by Beijing on US carriers under its Covid-19 protocols. China maintains strict controls over border entry including slashed flights and a "circuit breaker" policy where routes are halted if too many infections are brought in on the flights. China's aviation authority used the circuit breaker policy to cancel flights by American, Delta and United airlines when passengers who tested negative for Covid before takeoff later tested positive once arriving in China. The US Department of Transportation wrote in its order Friday that "actions impairing the operations of Delta, American and United as described above are adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action by the department."
U.S. POLITICS
just-auto.com

How will end of subsidies impact China EV market?

China’s success in vehicle electrification has been highly attributable to conducive government policies both at the central and regional level that subsidized electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and sales. It was due to the government’s support that EV costs were brought on a par with ICE vehicles that has put China on the path to the mass adoption of the technology.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Stronger China Trade Expected In 2022

As the global economy recovers, we should see stronger demand for goods, and therefore stronger international trade in China. The China trade surplus was $676.2bn in 2021, an increase of 29% from 2020. December had the largest trade surplus of $94.5bn. For the whole of 2021, ASEAN became China's biggest...
BUSINESS
nextbigfuture.com

Tesla China Delivered 70600 EVs in December

Tesla China delivered 70,847 Vehicles in Dec 2021. The total 2021 Tesla China production was 484,130 and about 160,000 were exported. 320,000 were delivered to domestic China buyers. Tesla sold 120,000 EVs globally in December 2021. Tesla made 936000 EVs in 2021. Tesla China is 50% bigger than BYD in...
ECONOMY
Washington Times

Meeting China's hypersonic challenge

Chinese President and Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping has declared his country will have the world’s strongest military by mid-century. China is militarizing the South China Sea, has Taiwan in its crosshairs and is seeking to project power on a global scale both militarily and through its mercantilist debt-trap diplomacy. A revisionist power seeking to shape the world in its authoritarian image, Beijing represents a clear and present danger to the U.S. and our allies.
POLITICS
insideevs.com

New UK Van Market Grew By A Fifth Due To Rising EV Demand

UK new van sales were up by more than a fifth in 2021 after manufacturers and dealers enjoyed the market’s best December since 2015. Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed sales were almost identical to levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic. In total, the...
WORLD
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Stock take: China EV Sales 2021

China's plug-in EV market saw an 154% increase on sales compared to 2020. While the UK’s plug-in electric vehicle market grew by a laudable 74% in 2021, growth of the same segment in the world’s largest car market more than doubled that percentage increase. Official figures from the Chinese automotive industry reveal that, last year, electrified vehicle sales saw a staggering 154% increase on 2020. But what’s behind the numbers and who were the main winners and losers in the clamour for plug-in EVs?
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

Analysis-German big business piles pressure on Lithuania in China row

VILNIUS/FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Lithuania is under pressure from German companies to back down in a dispute with China to end a blockade of the Baltic state, as European trade officials struggle to defuse the row, people familiar with the matter said. China has pressed multinationals to sever ties with...
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

China forex regulator aims to defuse risk of external shocks

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China must prevent and defuse the risk of external shocks this year while strengthening macro-prudential management and guiding market expectations, the country’s foreign exchange regulator said on Friday. The comments come as the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to start hiking interest rates as...
ECONOMY
OilPrice.com

China Sees 2022 As Crucial For Its EV Industry

China considers this year as the crucial year for its new-energy vehicles industry to "go global," according to the Chinese industry ministry. In a meeting chaired by Chinese Minister of Industry, Xiao Yaqing, Beijing has decided to accelerate innovations and products and standards in its zero-emission vehicles industry to "go global," Reuters reported on Tuesday, quoting a note from the industry ministry posted on its Wechat account.
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

China state planner says to gradually remove curbs on NEV purchases

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s state planner said on Friday that restrictions on purchases of new energy vehicles (NEVs) will be gradually removed in various parts of the country in a “vigorous” push to promote NEVs and “green consumption”. Construction of supporting infrastructure to charge...
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

China daily local confirmed COVID cases fall to nearly two-month low

BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported on Friday the lowest daily tally of local confirmed COVID-19 cases in nearly two months, after a national strategy to quickly curb flare-ups forced worst-hit cities to lock down affected communities and cut business activity. China reported 23 domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China cuts lending rates, boosting property firms

China further reduced bank lending costs Thursday in the latest move to boost its stuttering economy, providing some much-needed support to the country's beleaguered developers. Property firm shares and bonds surged on the fresh rate cut from People's Bank of China -- the second in two months -- days after Beijing reported slower growth in the final months of 2021. The slowing real estate industry has put downward pressure on growth, with several large companies including debt-laden development giant Evergrande defaulting in recent months. The central bank said it had lowered the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) to 3.7 percent, from 3.8 percent in December.
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

Geely, Renault formally agree on cooperation in South Korea

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Geely Holding and France’s Renault have formally agreed a deal to jointly design and produce electric hybrid and gasoline-fueled vehicles in South Korea for sale there, as well as for export, according to a joint statement by the two automotive groups. The new...
WORLD
101 WIXX

Russia reports record daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Friday reported a new record number of COVID-19 confirmed in the past 24 hours as the Omicron variant of the virus spread across the country, the government coronavirus task force said. Daily new cases jumped to 49,513, from 38,850 a day earlier. The task...
PUBLIC HEALTH
insideevs.com

Honda Preps For US EV Factory, Despite Its Doubts About EV Demand

Honda has been singing a tune that's similar to Toyota's when it comes to the future of EVs, especially related to the US market. While the Japanese automaker isn't sold on talk of crazy and growing EV demand on our shores, Honda has made it clear it has plans to announce a US EV factory in the near future.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS

