TAP sends letter to protect whooping cranes

Rockport Pilot
 1 day ago

Jim Blackburn, president of The Aransas Project (TAP), sent the following letter to officials in the U.S. Department of the Interior and the US. Fish and Wildlife Service addressing actions the federal government might be taking in regard to downlisting of the whooping crane. The letter is as follows:....

www.rockportpilot.com

APG of Wisconsin

Hunt could threaten endangered whooping cranes

Less than a century ago, it was rare to see a sandhill crane in Wisconsin. Having dwindled to about 15 breeding pairs in the 1930s, the eastern population was nearly extinct. But 70 years of conservation efforts and curtailed hunting helped the population rebound to nearly 95,000. Now, they are the most abundant crane species — a common backyard bird whose appearances and bugling calls herald the changing of the seasons.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Suburban Times

Letter: Please sign this petition to Protect Our Oaks

Our Garry Oak trees are a keystone species here in the South Sound area. We’re losing these trees at an alarming rate. Significant, large, mature oak trees are being cut down, many of which are hundreds of years old: destroyed indiscriminately in the name of so-called “development”.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
AFP

US Supreme Court deals another blow to abortion providers

The conservative-leaning US Supreme Court dealt another blow on Thursday to opponents of a Texas law that bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The court, in a 6-3 decision, rejected a request by abortion providers to have the case sent to a district judge who had previously moved to block the Texas law. Instead, the case will remain with the conservative 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. The majority did not provide any comment on their decision but the three liberal justices on the nation's highest court penned a scathing dissent.
TEXAS STATE
Wyoming News

Republicans push for greater access to COVID therapeutics

(The Center Square) – Republicans are pushing for greater access to monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 after the federal government took over the distribution of such drugs last year. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, filed Senate Bill 3440 to prohibit the federal government from limiting state access to monoclonal antibody treatments. “One of the things we've learned during this pandemic is that monoclonal antibodies can have a very effective therapeutic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Minnesota

Republicans Call For Further Investigation Of Other COVID-Related Federal Funds After Feds Investigate Nonprofit For Alleged Fraud

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State Republicans are calling for an audit of COVID spending, after details emerged about a federal investigation into an alleged large-scale fraud scheme that diverted millions intended child nutrition programs to individuals who spent lavishly. The St. Anthony-based organization Feeding Our Future is at the center of the case. Investigators allege that the organization distributed federal funds to companies that said they were providing free meals to needy children, but instead funneled the money to individuals who purchased “real estate, cars, and other luxury items,” according to court documents. “Almost none of this money was used to feed children,”...
SAINT ANTHONY, MN
Reuters

Alaska governor unlawfully fired state lawyer critical of Trump: judge

(Reuters) - Alaska Governor Michael Dunleavy, a Republican, and his chief of staff unlawfully fired an accomplished state lawyer after she harshly criticized former Republican President Donald Trump on her personal blog, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge John Sedwick in Anchorage on Thursday said Elizabeth Bakalar's firing...
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma game wardens still investigating deaths of whooping cranes

Game wardens are still investigating last month’s shooting deaths of four whooping cranes near the Tom Steed Reservoir in Kiowa County. Whooping cranes are endangered, with only about 500 of the birds in the wild in North America. It is the tallest bird in North America, standing about 5 feet tall.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Agriculture secretary pressed about pandemic relief funds for farmers

WASHINGTON — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack faced questions on how his agency is doling out emergency pandemic aid and fostering collaboration with historically Black colleges during a Thursday hearing before the House Agriculture Committee. Committee Chairman David Scott, an Atlanta Democrat, asked Vilsack for “critical updates on the implementation of pandemic relief programs, including the […] The post Agriculture secretary pressed about pandemic relief funds for farmers appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
AGRICULTURE
CBS DFW

Essential Travelers Crossing Into U.S. Borders By Land Must Show Proof Of COVID Vaccination

(CBSDFW.COM) – The Department of Homeland Security is requiring all essential travelers crossing into the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination starting Saturday, Jan. 22. The new restrictions will apply to non-U.S. individuals who are traveling for both essential and non-essential reasons. They will not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, or U.S. nationals. COVID-19 testing is not required for entry via a land port of entry or ferry terminal. First announced in October 2021, the changes will align public health measures that govern land travel with those that govern incoming international air travel, according to DHS. Non-U.S. individuals traveling to the U.S. via land ports of entry or ferry terminals, whether for essential or non-essential reasons, must: verbally attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status provide proof of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccination, as outlined on the CDC website present a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI)-compliant document, such as a valid passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, or Enhanced Tribal Card be prepared to present any other relevant documents requested by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer during a border inspection.
PUBLIC HEALTH

