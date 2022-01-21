TAP sends letter to protect whooping cranes

Jim Blackburn, president of The Aransas Project (TAP), sent the following letter to officials in the U.S. Department of the Interior and the US. Fish and Wildlife Service addressing actions the federal government might be taking in regard to downlisting of the whooping crane. The letter is as follows:....
Less than a century ago, it was rare to see a sandhill crane in Wisconsin. Having dwindled to about 15 breeding pairs in the 1930s, the eastern population was nearly extinct. But 70 years of conservation efforts and curtailed hunting helped the population rebound to nearly 95,000. Now, they are the most abundant crane species — a common backyard bird whose appearances and bugling calls herald the changing of the seasons.
Our Garry Oak trees are a keystone species here in the South Sound area. We’re losing these trees at an alarming rate. Significant, large, mature oak trees are being cut down, many of which are hundreds of years old: destroyed indiscriminately in the name of so-called “development”.
The Historical Society of Sarasota County provides the community with wonderful information about Sarasota’s history. Additionally, the society renovated and maintains historic Crocker Memorial Church and the adjacent historic Bidwell-Wood House. Ironically, the Historical Society is ignoring history. I was planning to attend a recent Conversations at the Crocker...
Attorney General Daniel Cameron joins a coalition of 27 attorneys general in a letter to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), asking the agency to withdraw its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large employers.
The conservative-leaning US Supreme Court dealt another blow on Thursday to opponents of a Texas law that bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
The court, in a 6-3 decision, rejected a request by abortion providers to have the case sent to a district judge who had previously moved to block the Texas law.
Instead, the case will remain with the conservative 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.
The majority did not provide any comment on their decision but the three liberal justices on the nation's highest court penned a scathing dissent.
(The Center Square) – Republicans are pushing for greater access to monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 after the federal government took over the distribution of such drugs last year.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, filed Senate Bill 3440 to prohibit the federal government from limiting state access to monoclonal antibody treatments.
“One of the things we've learned during this pandemic is that monoclonal antibodies can have a very effective therapeutic...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State Republicans are calling for an audit of COVID spending, after details emerged about a federal investigation into an alleged large-scale fraud scheme that diverted millions intended child nutrition programs to individuals who spent lavishly.
The St. Anthony-based organization Feeding Our Future is at the center of the case. Investigators allege that the organization distributed federal funds to companies that said they were providing free meals to needy children, but instead funneled the money to individuals who purchased “real estate, cars, and other luxury items,” according to court documents.
“Almost none of this money was used to feed children,”...
(Reuters) - Alaska Governor Michael Dunleavy, a Republican, and his chief of staff unlawfully fired an accomplished state lawyer after she harshly criticized former Republican President Donald Trump on her personal blog, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge John Sedwick in Anchorage on Thursday said Elizabeth Bakalar's firing...
Native Americans make up 12% of South Dakota's COVID-19 cases despite being only 8.8% of the population. As cases once again surge in the wake of the Omicron variant, the pandemic continues to take a toll both physically and mentally on the Indigenous population in the state.
BOISE, Idaho — In a letter to OSHA Wednesday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder requested the Biden Administration withdrawal its vaccine mandate rule for private businesses. Last week, the Supreme Court of the United States...
Colorado, the U.S. government and a gold mining company have agreed to resolve a longstanding dispute over who’s responsible for cleanup at a Superfund site that was established after a massive 2015 spill of hazardous mine waste.
Game wardens are still investigating last month’s shooting deaths of four whooping cranes near the Tom Steed Reservoir in Kiowa County. Whooping cranes are endangered, with only about 500 of the birds in the wild in North America. It is the tallest bird in North America, standing about 5 feet tall.
The state will receive $2.6 billion in U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act (Supplemental Disaster Relief).
WASHINGTON — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack faced questions on how his agency is doling out emergency pandemic aid and fostering collaboration with historically Black colleges during a Thursday hearing before the House Agriculture Committee. Committee Chairman David Scott, an Atlanta Democrat, asked Vilsack for “critical updates on the implementation of pandemic relief programs, including the […]
The post Agriculture secretary pressed about pandemic relief funds for farmers appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
(CBSDFW.COM) – The Department of Homeland Security is requiring all essential travelers crossing into the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination starting Saturday, Jan. 22.
The new restrictions will apply to non-U.S. individuals who are traveling for both essential and non-essential reasons. They will not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, or U.S. nationals. COVID-19 testing is not required for entry via a land port of entry or ferry terminal.
First announced in October 2021, the changes will align public health measures that govern land travel with those that govern incoming international air travel, according to DHS.
Non-U.S. individuals traveling to the U.S. via land ports of entry or ferry terminals, whether for essential or non-essential reasons, must:
verbally attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status
provide proof of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccination, as outlined on the CDC website
present a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI)-compliant document, such as a valid passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, or Enhanced Tribal Card
be prepared to present any other relevant documents requested by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer during a border inspection.
Comments / 0