Letters to editor: 1-19-22

Rockport Pilot
 1 day ago

While it is heartening that almost 40% of your poll respondents recognized Jan. 6 as a black day in our country’s history, it is disturbing that a plurality don’t see the threat domestic enemies bring upon our country. Breaching the seat of our...

www.rockportpilot.com

The Independent

Texas' GOP attorney general tells Steve Bannon podcast 'we're done if anybody can vote' after court ruling

A Texas court ruling has prompted the state’s Republican attorney general to admit that the party is “done in Texas” electorally if anyone can now vote. The comments come from Ken Paxton, who is currently embroiled in a number of controversies relating to his office's investigation into possible voter fraud.Mr Paxton’s comments come after a Court of Appeals decision which will effectively strip him of the authority to prosecute “voter fraud”, with that now exclusively the job of local DAs. Since there is no appeal process, all he can do now is ask for a rehearing. Speaking on Steve...
The Independent

GOP Congressman says DeSantis would be worse than Trump

A former Republican congressman has argued Florida governor Ron DeSantis would be far more “dangerous” as the standard-bearer of the Republican base.“Ron DeSantis is far more dangerous than Donald Trump,” former Florida representative David Jolly told MSNBC on Tuesday. “He’s more savvy. He’s more coy. And he doesn’t have the pitfalls that Donald Trump does.”The one-term congressman, formerly a Republican and now an independent, lashed out at the Florida governor, one of the most popular Republicans in the country, lambasting his handling of the Covid crisis, critical race theory, voting rights, and other matters in the state.“Florida’s not free...
NewsBreak
The Independent

‘I had a Black friend’: Lawmaker’s tone deaf tweet on racism gets blasted on Twitter

Republican lawmaker Patricia Morgan is at the centre of a controversy after she tweeted that she had lost a Black friend due to critical race theory.In a tweet on Tuesday, the Rhode Island state representative said: “I had a black friend. I liked her and I think she liked me, too. But now she is hostile and unpleasant.”“I am sure I didn’t do anything to her, except be white. Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin color? #CRT” she added.I had a black friend. I liked her...
Daily Mail

'I am not vaccinated or boosted': Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, 51, reveals he has tested positive again for COVID-19

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie revealed Thursday that he's tested positive again for COVID-19. 'I will not be voting, meeting in person, or making public appearances until next week. I am not vaccinated or boosted,' the 51-year-old congressman disclosed. 'If trolls or media have other questions about my health status, the answer is most likely, "NUNYA."'
CBS Philly

UPenn Responds To Anti-Asian Comments Made By Tenured Law Professor Amy Wax

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dean of University of Pennsylvania’s law school has spoken out after a tenured professor’s anti-Asian comments. During a recent radio interview, law professor Amy Wax said the country is “better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.” Wax went on to say most Asians support Democrats and Democratic positions. The dean of UPenn’s law school, Jason Ruger, released a statement reading in part: “Like all racist generalizations, wax’s recent comments inflict harm by perpetuating stereotypes and placing differential burdens on asian students faculty and staff.” Wax’s work “addresses issues in social welfare law and policy as well as the relationship of the family, the workplace, and labor markets” according to the university’s website. There is now a petition circulating on campus to have Wax suspended. Nearly 9,000 law students have signed it.
The Independent

Mitch McConnell sparks anger by saying Black Americans ‘are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans’

Mitch McConnell caused many jaws to drop on Twitter when he responded to a question from a journalist about concerns of voters of colour.The Senate minority leader was speaking alongside members of Republican leadership at a press conference on Wednesday evening when he was asked by Latino Rebels correspondent Pablo Manriquez about his message to voters afraid that without voting access protections that would be in place if the Democrats’ voting rights legislation were to pass, they will be unable to vote.His response elicited a wave of criticism on Twitter for a choice of words that appeared to establish...
