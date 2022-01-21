Juliet Varnedoe: Cajun Blue

One of the central figures of Chicago's thriving jazz scene, bassist Matt Ulery has cultivated fruitful relationships with a core of compatriots who embody the grit and beauty of the music coming out of the Windy City. He maintains a host of projects, one of the foremost being Delicate Charms, a group that released its self-titled debut in 2019 on Woolgathering Records; alto saxophonist Greg Ward, pianist Rob Clearfield, drummer Quin Kirchner and violinist Zach Brock assist Ulery in creating a distinctive chamber-like jazz which is both melodically rich and dynamically inventive. The group's name is well-chosen, with a subtlety in its approach which can be quite compelling. But, on Live at the Green Mill, the band's follow-up, a couple of personnel changes and the added energy of a live audience have taken the music to another level of excitement. Sure, it might be a little less delicate, but what it gains is a feisty vigor which is more than welcome.
