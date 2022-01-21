ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Juliet Varnedoe: Cajun Blue

By C. MICHAEL BAILEY
allaboutjazz.com
 1 day ago

New York based singer songwriter Juliet Varnedoe has a plan. She has developed a New Orleans themed recording, Cajun Blue, which is to be released later this year, a collection of eight original blues and jazz songs combining the disparate influences...

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
gratefulweb.com

Juliet Varnedoe Jazz Band releases new single, "Mon Cheri"

New York based singer songwriter Juliet Varnedoe developed her musical foundation in the bayou lands of southeast Louisiana surrounded by Cajun French, New Orleans jazz, and Acadian traditional songs. Her years of performance in New York cabaret clubs and swing dance halls solidifies her stage persona as a Cajun French chanteuse, a unique American voice sharing the joie de vivre of the Cajun people.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Deep Purple catches ‘Rocking Pneumonia’ and Cajun spice, and it's a real 'Crime'

Deep Purple’s new album features Louisiana music and musicians. “Turning to Crime,” the classic rock band’s first album of nonoriginal songs, includes a remake of Baton Rouge resident Huey “Piano” Smith’s New Orleans classic, “Rocking Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu.” An animated music video for the track, featuring a Smith-like character who discovers a magical piano, has more than 330,000 views on YouTube.
BATON ROUGE, LA
allaboutjazz.com

New to Another Timbre

Any music fan casually scanning the credits of Another Timbre's catalogue of releases (which is rapidly nearing the two hundred mark) could not fail to be impressed by such established names as John Cage, Morton Feldman, Antoine Beuger and Jürg Frey. Just as impressive are those who have increased in popularity as a result of their releases on the label, such as Linda Catlin Smith and Magnus Granberg. Scattered in among those two categories are lesser-known names making their debut on the label because their work suggests that they could one day be amongst those in the second category, or even the first. Georgia Rodgers and Andrew McIntosh are both new to Another Timbre...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
allaboutjazz.com

Original Mind: You Know When It’s Time

It is rather like wine tasting. The trio Original Mind's twelve tracks deliver flavors familiar to adventurous music listeners; Brad Holden's saxophone has hints of Ornette Coleman and Evan Parker, bassist Dick Studer flavors with William Parker, and drummer Steve Hirsh adds notes of Paul Motian. Like great wines, though, those tasting notes are only for the sake of reference and the act of imbibing You Know When It's Time gets better when the music is allowed to breathe.
MINNESOTA STATE
allaboutjazz.com

Immanuel Wilkins: The 7th Hand

That we are free to think saxophone firebrand Immanuel Wilkins' 2020 Blue Note debut Omega served as a sign of hope amid a particularly hopeless year puts an awful lot of weight on the shoulders of a 25-year-old and, beyond doubt, colors the fate of The 7th Hand. Humbly and characteristically, Wilkins and company meet the challenge head-on.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Jazz Musician of the Day: Aldo Romano

All About Jazz is celebrating Aldo Romano's birthday today!. Aldo Romano was born in France in 1941, the son of Italian immigrants. His first instrument was the guitar, but he decided to switch to drums in 1961. Essentially self-taught, he nonetheless benefited from the advice of Michel Babault and Jacques Thollot. He admired Philly Joe Jones, Elvin Jones, Tony Williams, Ed Blackwell, and Billy Higgins. Alto saxophonist Jackie McLean took notice of him and they played together on one of the McLean’s Parisian sojourns. He met Jean-François Jenny-Clark around the same time and the two became inseparable for a long period. Both were hired by Bernard Vitet... Read more.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Elvin Jones & Anthony Wonsey

We begin the first episode of 2022 with Anthony Wonsey celebrating the idea of an entire village raising a musician. The year of 2021 will continue to be a focus on this first episode as we profile the likes of Mafalda Minnozzi, Yoron Israel, Oli Astral and Benjamín Schnake. In between, we hear from legends like Elvin Jones, Horace Silver and Kurt Rosenwinkel. Enjoy the new 2022 send off.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blossom Dearie
allaboutjazz.com

Abacaxi by kapelle17

Album Title: Die wolken sind da, wo sie immer sind. Jazz meets hip-hop meets mystery. Abacaxi;Ma Beleza I;Siblings;Metamorphosis;Ma Beleza II;SKB;Mein Aerosol ist Dein Aerosol;Get Down;Ma Beleza III;Vale;Die Wolken sind da, wo sie immer sind. Personnel. kapelle17. band/orchestra. Additional Personnel. Benedikt Jäckle:saxophone;Paul Janoschka:piano;Jonas Kaltenbach:drums;Johannes Mann:guitar;Jakob Obleser:double bass;. Date featured. This...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Sean Fyfe Quartet: Late Night

The opening number on pianist Sean Fyfe's latest album, Late Night, is "Happy," which could serve as a subtext for the album as a whole. Even when performing a solo rendition of Billy Strayhorn's mournful "Lush Life," Fyfe somehow manages to sound happy, lending a sunny counterweight to the heart-breaking sense of loss that permeates Strayhorn's jazz classic. Happy seems to be inbred in Fyfe's temperament, which is one of the reasons listening to Late Night is such a pleasure.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Wish I thought it through by Linnéa Lundgren

With a passion for large ensembles Linnéa Lundgren writes and arranges songs somewhere on the border of singer-songwriter and jazz. Lots of intertwining melodies and a well executed orchestration invites you to be a part of her world. In this song, you're hearing the train you're on when travelling to see a loved one.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Fool For Love by Alex Bird

First, single off Alex Bird and the Jazz Mavericks' new sophomore album "You Are the light and the Way". Following their award-winning and all original debut album, “Whisky Kisses” (2020), this sophomore album expands the sound of Alex Bird and the Jazz Mavericks, leading you down a path that blends the light and the dark. Bird and Ewen Farncombe have written 12 new originals ready to be placed into the next chapter of The Great American Songbook. “You Are The Light And The Way” takes inspiration from what has come before but brings it all into a new and exciting light. This album was made possible thanks to the generosity of the Canada Council for the Arts, who fully funded the release of this emerging new talent. “Every now and again, an act emerges from the cosmos and shakes up the planet. One of those groundbreaking bands is Alex Bird and the Jazz Mavericks. Bird and his group of talented players are rewriting the textbook for vocal-infused Jazz.” - Brian M. Owens at Metronome Magazine (Boston)
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cajun Blue#French
allaboutjazz.com

Dancer by Cody Carpenter

Composer and Keyboardist Cody Carpenter has done it again with this remarkable album titled, "Balance Of Extremes". Featuring guest appearances from Gergo Borlai (drums), Jimmy Haslip (bass), Marco Sfogli (guitar), and John Spiker (mixing engineer). Produced by Cody Carpenter and Jimmy Haslip. "Balance of Extremes" contains eleven new original compositions from this extraordinary talent. Cody continues to embark on a journey into Prog Rock that will delight his fans, but takes it up a notch into Jazz Fusion territory. Additionally, Cody has continued his relationship by enlisting Artist Mizoguchi "Mizo" Nobukatsu for yet another dynamic Album Art piece. Fans of Cody Carpenter will not be disappointed with this amazing and incredible work of art!
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Angelika Niescier: Soul In Plain Sight

Saxophonist Angelika Niescier (Poland) and pianist Alexander Hawkins (UK) share mutual admiration amid a meeting at the Berlin Jazz Fest. As we fast forward to this duet outing by these increasingly prominent Euro improvisers who recast their respective goods here, think of Language A communicating with Language B, simply using the emotive aspects and non-verbal interactions with their instruments. Here, the output solidifies into a spiritual union of rapid interpretations, cunning contrasts, and orbital characteristics where spoken word really wouldn't matter.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Doug Scarborough: The Color of Angels

The Color of Angels, an engaging album by trombonist Doug Scarborough's sextet, blends music with a jazz heart and Middle Eastern temperament. Scarborough, who teaches at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington, has worked toward expanding the jazz idiom to encompass rhythms and harmonies from countries and regions not usually associated with the music.
WALLA WALLA, WA
allaboutjazz.com

Catching Up With 2021 Releases

Despite another year of pandemic-related restrictions and limited live jazz performances, there was still the usual flood of new jazz recordings in 2021. Here are a few of the overlooked gems from the past few months that deserve some recognition. Joe Fielder's Open Sesame. Fuzzy and Blue. 2021. Trombonist Joe...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
allaboutjazz.com

A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square by Fifth Element

This classic wartime love song composed by Manning Sherwin, with lyrics by Eric Maschwitz, gets an innovative twist that only arranger Dave Coules can conjure. Bassist Ron Johnston’s soulful opening on Track Two of “FIFTH ELEMENT” sets the tone for vocalist Nina Richmond, at her best, with phrasing and control to rival the finest. Johnston together with drummer Glenn Anderson and pianist Dale Scaife have a marvelous connection and sensitivity that provide the perfect touch to support not only the vocals but the eloquent and heartfelt solo of Dave Coules on tenor saxophone.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Walt Pitts

Walt Pitts is a musical chameleon. He may not change color to match his surroundings, but he has the impeccable ability to musically adapt to the environment of practically any live performance space. It’s this versatility that has kept Walt steadily booked at private clubs, resorts, weddings, and corporate events in the Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona, area for many years.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
allaboutjazz.com

Ben Thomas (US): Eternal Aporia

They say it takes two to tango. On Ben Thomas' new album, Eternal Aporia ("uncertainty; doubt"), it takes at least three, and sometimes half a dozen. That's not a bad thing, as Thomas' splendid core trio is fleshed out on three numbers by cellist Gretchen Vanover and on two others by Vanover, violinist Brandon Vance and pianist Jonathan Greer, making the tango more lustrous and enchanting than ever. Thomas himself plays vibraphone, bandoneon and percussion, leading a burnished threesome whose other members are Eric Likkel on clarinet and bass clarinet, along with Steve Schermer on acoustic bass.
SEATTLE, WA
allaboutjazz.com

Matt Ulery's Delicate Charms: Live at the Green Mill

One of the central figures of Chicago's thriving jazz scene, bassist Matt Ulery has cultivated fruitful relationships with a core of compatriots who embody the grit and beauty of the music coming out of the Windy City. He maintains a host of projects, one of the foremost being Delicate Charms, a group that released its self-titled debut in 2019 on Woolgathering Records; alto saxophonist Greg Ward, pianist Rob Clearfield, drummer Quin Kirchner and violinist Zach Brock assist Ulery in creating a distinctive chamber-like jazz which is both melodically rich and dynamically inventive. The group's name is well-chosen, with a subtlety in its approach which can be quite compelling. But, on Live at the Green Mill, the band's follow-up, a couple of personnel changes and the added energy of a live audience have taken the music to another level of excitement. Sure, it might be a little less delicate, but what it gains is a feisty vigor which is more than welcome.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy