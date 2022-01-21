ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China expects to meet charging demand of 20 million-plus EVs by end of 2025

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China expects to meet charging demand for more...

AFP

US suspends 44 passenger flights to China operated by Chinese carriers

The United States announced Friday that it was suspending 44 Chinese passenger flights from America to the Asian giant in response to restrictive moves by Beijing on US carriers under its Covid-19 protocols. China maintains strict controls over border entry including slashed flights and a "circuit breaker" policy where routes are halted if too many infections are brought in on the flights. China's aviation authority used the circuit breaker policy to cancel flights by American, Delta and United airlines when passengers who tested negative for Covid before takeoff later tested positive once arriving in China. The US Department of Transportation wrote in its order Friday that "actions impairing the operations of Delta, American and United as described above are adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action by the department."
U.S. POLITICS
Seeking Alpha

Stronger China Trade Expected In 2022

As the global economy recovers, we should see stronger demand for goods, and therefore stronger international trade in China. The China trade surplus was $676.2bn in 2021, an increase of 29% from 2020. December had the largest trade surplus of $94.5bn. For the whole of 2021, ASEAN became China's biggest...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Cobalt Will See A Major Boost Due To Soaring EV Demand

According to a report by Fitch Solutions, cobalt will get a substantial lift thanks to the global shift towards a green economy. Short and mid-term, the metal will be boosted by China’s acceleration of electric vehicle (EV) production, while Europe’s EV adoption will maintain the metal at a high in the long run.
INDUSTRY
94.3 Jack FM

Honda signs joint development pact with Boston-based EV battery R&D firm SES

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it had signed a joint development agreement for lithium-metal batteries with Boston-based EV battery company SES Holdings Pte Ltd. In a statement, Honda said SES planned to list on the New York Stock Exchange via a special-purpose acquisition...
BUSINESS
nextbigfuture.com

Tesla China Delivered 70600 EVs in December

Tesla China delivered 70,847 Vehicles in Dec 2021. The total 2021 Tesla China production was 484,130 and about 160,000 were exported. 320,000 were delivered to domestic China buyers. Tesla sold 120,000 EVs globally in December 2021. Tesla made 936000 EVs in 2021. Tesla China is 50% bigger than BYD in...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

After Shattering Expectations, Can Tesla Meet Its Demand?

In this segment of "3 Minute Stocks Updates" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Jan. 5, Fool contributor Toby Bordelon takes a look at what Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) needs to do to fulfill the growing demand for its cars. Toby Bordelon: Let's talk about Tesla. This is always a fun one....
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

New UK Van Market Grew By A Fifth Due To Rising EV Demand

UK new van sales were up by more than a fifth in 2021 after manufacturers and dealers enjoyed the market’s best December since 2015. Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed sales were almost identical to levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic. In total, the...
WORLD
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Stock take: China EV Sales 2021

China's plug-in EV market saw an 154% increase on sales compared to 2020. While the UK’s plug-in electric vehicle market grew by a laudable 74% in 2021, growth of the same segment in the world’s largest car market more than doubled that percentage increase. Official figures from the Chinese automotive industry reveal that, last year, electrified vehicle sales saw a staggering 154% increase on 2020. But what’s behind the numbers and who were the main winners and losers in the clamour for plug-in EVs?
ECONOMY
94.3 Jack FM

China’s demographic dividends to end soon, expert warns

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s demographic dividends are still within a “window of opportunity”, but that window will shut soon, with fewer births putting pressure on the working population, a Chinese demographic expert warned on Thursday. In future, China would have to turn to dividends from its...
CHINA
94.3 Jack FM

China says will roll out more steps to boost effective demand – state media

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will roll out more steps to boost effective demand, state media on Thursday quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying. China’s economy faces new downward pressure and increased uncertainties, Li was quoted as saying. Li reiterated that China will keep its economic operations within a...
CHINA
94.3 Jack FM

Taiwan VP to make sensitive U.S. stopovers in visit to Honduras

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan Vice President William Lai will transit in the United States when he visits Honduras next week, Taiwan’s presidential office said on Thursday, amid tensions with China which always complains to Washington about such stopovers. Beijing considers democratic Taiwan its own territory, ineligible for state-to-state...
U.S. POLITICS
94.3 Jack FM

China state planner says to gradually remove curbs on NEV purchases

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s state planner said on Friday that restrictions on purchases of new energy vehicles (NEVs) will be gradually removed in various parts of the country in a “vigorous” push to promote NEVs and “green consumption”. Construction of supporting infrastructure to charge...
ECONOMY
94.3 Jack FM

IMF sees cost of COVID pandemic rising beyond $12.5 trillion estimate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund expects to raise its forecast that the COVID-19 pandemic will cost the global economy $12.5 trillion through 2024, the head of the global lender said on Thursday. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told an event hosted by the Financial Times that supply...
BUSINESS
AFP

China cuts lending rates, boosting property firms

China further reduced bank lending costs Thursday in the latest move to boost its stuttering economy, providing some much-needed support to the country's beleaguered developers. Property firm shares and bonds surged on the fresh rate cut from People's Bank of China -- the second in two months -- days after Beijing reported slower growth in the final months of 2021. The slowing real estate industry has put downward pressure on growth, with several large companies including debt-laden development giant Evergrande defaulting in recent months. The central bank said it had lowered the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) to 3.7 percent, from 3.8 percent in December.
ECONOMY
94.3 Jack FM

Factbox-World faces shortage of lithium for electric vehicle batteries

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Lithium is in hot demand due to rapidly growing production of electric vehicles that use lithium-ion batteries, but there is a global supply shortage of the metal, with western countries racing to bring on new mines to compete with China. The Serbian government on Thursday cancelled...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

Honda Preps For US EV Factory, Despite Its Doubts About EV Demand

Honda has been singing a tune that's similar to Toyota's when it comes to the future of EVs, especially related to the US market. While the Japanese automaker isn't sold on talk of crazy and growing EV demand on our shores, Honda has made it clear it has plans to announce a US EV factory in the near future.
ECONOMY
94.3 Jack FM

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. Beijing raises vigilance as local cases tick higher. China’s capital Beijing ramped up efforts to curb COVID-19 infections, ordering checks among cold-chain firms and urging residents to cut unnecessary gatherings, as the city reported an uptick in local cases weeks before the Winter Olympics.
WORLD

