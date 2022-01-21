China expects to meet charging demand of 20 million-plus EVs by end of 2025

China's plug-in EV market saw an 154% increase on sales compared to 2020. While the UK’s plug-in electric vehicle market grew by a laudable 74% in 2021, growth of the same segment in the world’s largest car market more than doubled that percentage increase. Official figures from the Chinese automotive industry reveal that, last year, electrified vehicle sales saw a staggering 154% increase on 2020. But what’s behind the numbers and who were the main winners and losers in the clamour for plug-in EVs?
Comments / 0