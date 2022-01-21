ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Fyfe: Late Night

By PIERRE GIROUX
allaboutjazz.com
 1 day ago

Sean Fyfe is a peripatetic Canadian jazz pianist who has vagabonded his musical way from Vancouver Island to Montreal to New York City and now London. He has not forgotten the friends he met along the way and so his cohorts for the session are some buddies from Montreal: guitarist Sam...

www.allaboutjazz.com

allaboutjazz.com

Jazz Musician of the Day: Aldo Romano

All About Jazz is celebrating Aldo Romano's birthday today!. Aldo Romano was born in France in 1941, the son of Italian immigrants. His first instrument was the guitar, but he decided to switch to drums in 1961. Essentially self-taught, he nonetheless benefited from the advice of Michel Babault and Jacques Thollot. He admired Philly Joe Jones, Elvin Jones, Tony Williams, Ed Blackwell, and Billy Higgins. Alto saxophonist Jackie McLean took notice of him and they played together on one of the McLean’s Parisian sojourns. He met Jean-François Jenny-Clark around the same time and the two became inseparable for a long period. Both were hired by Bernard Vitet... Read more.
bassmusicianmagazine.com

New Album: Bruce Hughes, Late Night Polaroids

On Late Night Polaroids, the renowned bassist Bruce Hughes plays frontman on his new release, giving us smart, playful pop tunes with serious groove. Bruce Hughes has worked steadily since the 80s, putting down the Austin sound. Creating and collaborating with high-caliber bands both in front of the mic and behind the board, he’s lent his aptly named Bass of Love and his acutely attuned musical ear to acts such as Bob Schneider, Poi Dog Pondering, Jason Mraz’s huge 2009 world tour, and Fastball, to name just a few.
allaboutjazz.com

Jazz Musician of the Day: Horace Parlan

All About Jazz is celebrating Horace Parlan's birthday today!. Horace Parlan has overcome physical disability and thrived as a pianist despite it. His right hand was partially crippled by polio in his childhood, but Parlan's made frenetic, highly rhythmic right hand phrases part of his characteristic style, contrasting them with striking left-hand chords. He's also infused blues and R&B influences into his style, playing in a stark, sometimes somber fashion. Parlan has always cited Ahmad Jamal and Bud Powell as prime influences.
allaboutjazz.com

Immanuel Wilkins: The 7th Hand

That we are free to think saxophone firebrand Immanuel Wilkins' 2020 Blue Note debut Omega served as a sign of hope amid a particularly hopeless year puts an awful lot of weight on the shoulders of a 25-year-old and, beyond doubt, colors the fate of The 7th Hand. Humbly and characteristically, Wilkins and company meet the challenge head-on.
allaboutjazz.com

Fool For Love by Alex Bird

First, single off Alex Bird and the Jazz Mavericks' new sophomore album "You Are the light and the Way". Following their award-winning and all original debut album, “Whisky Kisses” (2020), this sophomore album expands the sound of Alex Bird and the Jazz Mavericks, leading you down a path that blends the light and the dark. Bird and Ewen Farncombe have written 12 new originals ready to be placed into the next chapter of The Great American Songbook. “You Are The Light And The Way” takes inspiration from what has come before but brings it all into a new and exciting light. This album was made possible thanks to the generosity of the Canada Council for the Arts, who fully funded the release of this emerging new talent. “Every now and again, an act emerges from the cosmos and shakes up the planet. One of those groundbreaking bands is Alex Bird and the Jazz Mavericks. Bird and his group of talented players are rewriting the textbook for vocal-infused Jazz.” - Brian M. Owens at Metronome Magazine (Boston)
allaboutjazz.com

Wish I thought it through by Linnéa Lundgren

With a passion for large ensembles Linnéa Lundgren writes and arranges songs somewhere on the border of singer-songwriter and jazz. Lots of intertwining melodies and a well executed orchestration invites you to be a part of her world. In this song, you're hearing the train you're on when travelling to see a loved one.
allaboutjazz.com

Abacaxi by kapelle17

Album Title: Die wolken sind da, wo sie immer sind. Jazz meets hip-hop meets mystery. Abacaxi;Ma Beleza I;Siblings;Metamorphosis;Ma Beleza II;SKB;Mein Aerosol ist Dein Aerosol;Get Down;Ma Beleza III;Vale;Die Wolken sind da, wo sie immer sind. Personnel. kapelle17. band/orchestra. Additional Personnel. Benedikt Jäckle:saxophone;Paul Janoschka:piano;Jonas Kaltenbach:drums;Johannes Mann:guitar;Jakob Obleser:double bass;. Date featured. This...
allaboutjazz.com

Catching Up With 2021 Releases

Despite another year of pandemic-related restrictions and limited live jazz performances, there was still the usual flood of new jazz recordings in 2021. Here are a few of the overlooked gems from the past few months that deserve some recognition. Joe Fielder's Open Sesame. Fuzzy and Blue. 2021. Trombonist Joe...
allaboutjazz.com

A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square by Fifth Element

This classic wartime love song composed by Manning Sherwin, with lyrics by Eric Maschwitz, gets an innovative twist that only arranger Dave Coules can conjure. Bassist Ron Johnston’s soulful opening on Track Two of “FIFTH ELEMENT” sets the tone for vocalist Nina Richmond, at her best, with phrasing and control to rival the finest. Johnston together with drummer Glenn Anderson and pianist Dale Scaife have a marvelous connection and sensitivity that provide the perfect touch to support not only the vocals but the eloquent and heartfelt solo of Dave Coules on tenor saxophone.
allaboutjazz.com

Ben Thomas (US): Eternal Aporia

They say it takes two to tango. On Ben Thomas' new album, Eternal Aporia ("uncertainty; doubt"), it takes at least three, and sometimes half a dozen. That's not a bad thing, as Thomas' splendid core trio is fleshed out on three numbers by cellist Gretchen Vanover and on two others by Vanover, violinist Brandon Vance and pianist Jonathan Greer, making the tango more lustrous and enchanting than ever. Thomas himself plays vibraphone, bandoneon and percussion, leading a burnished threesome whose other members are Eric Likkel on clarinet and bass clarinet, along with Steve Schermer on acoustic bass.
allaboutjazz.com

Julieta Eugenio: Jump

Aspiring jazz artists who pull up roots and make the "jump" to New York City have a lot of backbone. The uncertainty involved in the attempt to elbow into a hyper competitive situation which can boost a career must make for sleepless nights. For non-Americans, dealing with culture shock and struggling with the English language, things are even more challenging. But, in 2013, saxophonist Julieta Eugenio was undeterred, leaving her home in Argentina to make the pilgrimage that thousands have made before her.
allaboutjazz.com

New to Another Timbre

Any music fan casually scanning the credits of Another Timbre's catalogue of releases (which is rapidly nearing the two hundred mark) could not fail to be impressed by such established names as John Cage, Morton Feldman, Antoine Beuger and Jürg Frey. Just as impressive are those who have increased in popularity as a result of their releases on the label, such as Linda Catlin Smith and Magnus Granberg. Scattered in among those two categories are lesser-known names making their debut on the label because their work suggests that they could one day be amongst those in the second category, or even the first. Georgia Rodgers and Andrew McIntosh are both new to Another Timbre...
