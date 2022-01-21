Sean Fyfe: Late Night

First, single off Alex Bird and the Jazz Mavericks' new sophomore album "You Are the light and the Way". Following their award-winning and all original debut album, “Whisky Kisses” (2020), this sophomore album expands the sound of Alex Bird and the Jazz Mavericks, leading you down a path that blends the light and the dark. Bird and Ewen Farncombe have written 12 new originals ready to be placed into the next chapter of The Great American Songbook. “You Are The Light And The Way” takes inspiration from what has come before but brings it all into a new and exciting light. This album was made possible thanks to the generosity of the Canada Council for the Arts, who fully funded the release of this emerging new talent. “Every now and again, an act emerges from the cosmos and shakes up the planet. One of those groundbreaking bands is Alex Bird and the Jazz Mavericks. Bird and his group of talented players are rewriting the textbook for vocal-infused Jazz.” - Brian M. Owens at Metronome Magazine (Boston)

