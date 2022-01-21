ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweden's Storytel Proposes Hans-Holger Albrecht as New Chairman

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish audiobook streaming group Storytel has proposed Hans-Holger Albrecht as new chairman after Stefan Blom decided to step down, it said late on Thursday. Albrecht, 58, has held several top positions in...

