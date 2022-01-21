ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China expects to meet charging demand of 20 million-plus EVs by end of 2025

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China expects to meet charging demand for more...

AFP

US suspends 44 passenger flights to China operated by Chinese carriers

The United States announced Friday that it was suspending 44 Chinese passenger flights from America to the Asian giant in response to restrictive moves by Beijing on US carriers under its Covid-19 protocols. China maintains strict controls over border entry including slashed flights and a "circuit breaker" policy where routes are halted if too many infections are brought in on the flights. China's aviation authority used the circuit breaker policy to cancel flights by American, Delta and United airlines when passengers who tested negative for Covid before takeoff later tested positive once arriving in China. The US Department of Transportation wrote in its order Friday that "actions impairing the operations of Delta, American and United as described above are adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action by the department."
Brazil’s Health Ministry approves China’s Sinovac shot for some children

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Health Ministry on Friday approved use of Sinovac Biotech Ltd’s COVID-19 vaccine, Coronavac, for children ages 6 to 17. In a news conference announcing the addition of Coronavac to the national vaccination plan, Deputy Health Minister Rodrigo Cruz said the ministry has 6 million doses of the vaccine available, with states and cities having their own stocks.
How will end of subsidies impact China EV market?

China’s success in vehicle electrification has been highly attributable to conducive government policies both at the central and regional level that subsidized electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and sales. It was due to the government’s support that EV costs were brought on a par with ICE vehicles that has put China on the path to the mass adoption of the technology.
Tesla China Delivered 70600 EVs in December

Tesla China delivered 70,847 Vehicles in Dec 2021. The total 2021 Tesla China production was 484,130 and about 160,000 were exported. 320,000 were delivered to domestic China buyers. Tesla sold 120,000 EVs globally in December 2021. Tesla made 936000 EVs in 2021. Tesla China is 50% bigger than BYD in...
Small number of Boeing staff in China’s Tianjin affected by lockdowns

BEIJING (Reuters) – U.S. planemaker Boeing said on Tuesday that a small number of staff at its composite parts factory in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin had been affected by community level lockdowns aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, but the plant is “maintaining a normal level of operation”.
After Shattering Expectations, Can Tesla Meet Its Demand?

In this segment of "3 Minute Stocks Updates" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Jan. 5, Fool contributor Toby Bordelon takes a look at what Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) needs to do to fulfill the growing demand for its cars. Toby Bordelon: Let's talk about Tesla. This is always a fun one....
Meeting China's hypersonic challenge

Chinese President and Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping has declared his country will have the world’s strongest military by mid-century. China is militarizing the South China Sea, has Taiwan in its crosshairs and is seeking to project power on a global scale both militarily and through its mercantilist debt-trap diplomacy. A revisionist power seeking to shape the world in its authoritarian image, Beijing represents a clear and present danger to the U.S. and our allies.
New UK Van Market Grew By A Fifth Due To Rising EV Demand

UK new van sales were up by more than a fifth in 2021 after manufacturers and dealers enjoyed the market’s best December since 2015. Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed sales were almost identical to levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic. In total, the...
Stock take: China EV sales rise dramatically

While the UK’s plug-in electric vehicle market grew by 74% in 2021, growth of the same segment in the world’s largest car market more than doubled that rate. Official figures from the Chinese automotive industry reveal that last year sales of plug-in hybrids and EVs saw a staggering 158% increase on 2020. But what’s behind the numbers and who were the main winners and losers? Let’s start with the data.
China cuts lending rates, boosting property firms

China further reduced bank lending costs Thursday in the latest move to boost its stuttering economy, providing some much-needed support to the country's beleaguered developers. Property firm shares and bonds surged on the fresh rate cut from People's Bank of China -- the second in two months -- days after Beijing reported slower growth in the final months of 2021. The slowing real estate industry has put downward pressure on growth, with several large companies including debt-laden development giant Evergrande defaulting in recent months. The central bank said it had lowered the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) to 3.7 percent, from 3.8 percent in December.
Sweden scraps demand for negative COVID test to enter country

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Travelers to Sweden will no longer be required to show a negative COVID test before entering the country, the government said on Tuesday. Sweden introduced rules for a recent negative COVID test on Dec. 28 last year in a bid to slow the spread of the more contagious Omicron variant. Since then, Sweden has repeatedly set new daily case records with Omicron now the totally dominant variant.
Honda Preps For US EV Factory, Despite Its Doubts About EV Demand

Honda has been singing a tune that's similar to Toyota's when it comes to the future of EVs, especially related to the US market. While the Japanese automaker isn't sold on talk of crazy and growing EV demand on our shores, Honda has made it clear it has plans to announce a US EV factory in the near future.
This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
Alibaba stock surges as interest rate cut in China fuels broad rally

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shot up 5.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting it on track for the biggest gain this year, as an interest rate cut by the People's Bank of China helped fuel a rally in the U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies. Among other more-active shares of China-based companies, JD.com Inc. jumped 6.7%, Nio Inc. rallied 2.7%, DiDi Global Inc. climbed 3.2%, iQIYI Inc. gained 4.3%, XPeng Inc. rose 2.7% and Baidu Inc. gained 5.0%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF was up 3.7% while futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.5%.
