The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer paid tribute to her husband of over 20 years with a sweet Instagram photo of him. Celine Dion lost her husband René Angélil five years ago in January 2016. The 53-year-old popstar honored his memory on the anniversary of his death on Friday January 14 with a moving Instagram post. The black-and-white photo, which you can see here, she shared showed René wearing a suit and giving a small thumbs up. Celine penned an emotional tribute to her late husband, who died at 73-years-old, where she said that she thought about him constantly.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO