ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, XAG/USD, USD/CHF

By RoboForex Team
FXStreet.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGBPUSD is trading at 1.3585; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3620 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3390. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

Two trades to watch: USD/JPY, GBP/USD

USD/JPY is heading lower for a third straight session. Risk off trade is boosting demand for the safe haven yen in addition to a tick higher in Japanese inflation to 0.8% YoY in December, up from 0.6%. The minutes from the latest BoJ meeting also showed that policymakers saw upward...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Weekly Forex Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and more [Video]

Our weekly forex forecast video is posted every weekend for the coming week(s). Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Ascending triangle keeps sellers hopeful near 0.9150

USD/CHF takes offers to refresh intraday low inside bearish chart pattern. Failures to cross 200-HMA, descending RSI add strength to bearish bias. Bulls need a clear upside break of 0.9180 to retake control. USD/CHF drops the most in a week, refreshing intraday low to 0.9145 ahead of Friday’s European session....
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Great Britain#Chf#Gbp#Xag#Gbp Usd#Xag Usd#Gbpusd#Ichimoku Cloud#Tenkan Sen#Usd Chf
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1303. Euro's intra-day fall on Thur from 1.1368 (Europe) and then break of 1.1315 (Tue) to 1.1304 in late New York on safe-haven usd buying due to renewed weakness in U.S. stocks suggests early upmove from Nov's 2021 16-month trough at 1.1187 has ended at last Fri's fresh 7-week 1.1482 top and below 1.1299 would head towards daily pivotal sup at 1.1273.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY retreats from 21-DMA but not out of woods

US Dollar Index (DXY) pares intraday losses around 95.70, down 0.10% on a day during early Friday. The greenback gauge has repeatedly failed to cross the 21-DMA so far during the week but the latest MACD conditions tease buyers as the quote remains firmer above the immediate support around 95.50, comprising 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of October-November upside.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/CHF Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9148; (P) 0.9164; (R1) 0.9190; …. Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral as it’s still staying in consolidation from 0.9090. On the downside, firm break of 0.9084 support will argue that choppy rise from 0.8925 has completed. Fall from 0.9471 might be ready to resuming. Further decline would be seen back to 0.8925 support first. On the upside, above 0.9276 will target 0.9372 resistance instead.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD faces some consolidation within 0.7140-0.7285 – UOB

AUD/USD is predicted to keep the range bound theme between 0.7140 and 0.7285 in the near term, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that AUD ‘could edge higher to 0.7260’ but we were of the view that ‘0.7285 is unlikely to come into the picture’. While our view was not wrong as AUD rose to 0.7275, we did not expect the swift and sharp pullback from the high (low has been 0.7207). The pullback has room to extend but any weakness is expected to encounter solid support at 0.7170. Resistance is at 0.7225 followed by 0.7240.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD sticks to the consolidative tone – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is still seen navigating the 1.3560-1.3725 range for the time being. 24-hour view: “GBP traded between 1.3588 and 1.3662 yesterday, close to our expected sideway-trading range of 1.3585/1.3660. The underlying tone has weakened somewhat and the bias is tilted to the downside. However, any weakness is unlikely to break the major support at 1.3560 (next support is at 1.3520). Resistance is at 1.3620 followed by 1.3650.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.3600 mark on dismal UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD edged lower for the second successive day on Friday amid the UK political turmoil. The disappointing release of the UK Retail Sales did little to provide any meaningful impetus. Subdued USD demand held back bearish traders from placing fresh bets and helped limit losses. The GBP/USD remained on the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Outlook: Bearish flag breakdown seems imminent amid risk-off mood

AUD/USD witnessed fresh selling on Friday and drifted back closer to the weekly low. The risk-off mood was seen as a key factor weighing on the perceived riskier aussie. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD, though did little to lend any support. The AUD/USD pair extended the overnight rejection...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers to take action with a drop below 1.1300

EUR/USD has found support near 1.1300 early Friday. Technical outlook suggests that recovery attempts are likely to remain as corrections. Euro could find demand in case safe-haven flows continue to dominate the markets. EUR/USD has declined toward 1.1300 during the Asian trading hours on Friday but managed to erase its...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Dollar’s upside has further to run in the first half of 2022 – Rabobank

Analysts from Rabobank consider the US dollar’s upside has further to run in the first half of 2022 and they maintain a 6 month price forecast for EUR/USD of 1.10. “We remain constructive on the outlook for the USD, at least through the first half of the year. Aside from supportive interest rate differentials, the USD may be a beneficiary of safe-haven flows in the weeks ahead connected to the news-flow regarding a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. That said, the bullish USD view is not without risks, particularly in the latter months of 2022.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD still risks a probable move lower – UOB

EUR/USD faces some downside pressure although it should meet decent support around 1.1285, noted UOB Group’s FX Strategists. 24-hour view: “We expected EUR to trade ‘sideways within a range of 1.1320/1.1370’ yesterday. EUR subsequently rose to 1.1368 before dropping to 1.1301 during NY session. Downward momentum has improved somewhat and EUR could edge lower but a sustained drop below the major support at 1.1285 is unlikely. Resistance is at 1.1335, a breach of 1.1360 would indicate that the current mild downward pressure has eased.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Upside limited despite the broad dollar’s weakness

Germany confirmed the December Consumer Price Index at 5.3% YoY, its highest since 1993. Global government bond yields soared amid speculation central banks will have to tighten. EUR/USD maintains its bearish stance in the near term needs to break below 1.1305. The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1356 on Wednesday, settling...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Talking Points:. The US Dollar has spent the day holding support at a big spot following last week’s breakdown. That breakdown quickly went into an oversold state and the bounce we’re seeing this week may be a simple corrective move. Next week’s...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Further downside hinges on bear flag, 1.3610 in focus

GBP/USD prints bearish chart pattern on hourly play, confirmation awaited. Sustained trading below 200-HMA keeps sellers hopeful amid steady RSI. 50-HMA adds strength to the 1.3610 support, bulls need validation from 1.3665. GBP/USD pares intraday gains inside a bearish chart pattern, around 1.3625 heading into Thursday’s London open. The...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy