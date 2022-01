Between more time spent at home and a steady flow of home inspiration populating our social feeds, it’s inevitable that we all have the urge to redecorate at some point or another. And while this may seem like a tangible idea, re-doing an interior space is hard. Furniture is expensive, ship times are long, and sometimes things don’t quite come together as you’d planned. An easy workaround? Instagram. Hear me out: Your scrolling doesn’t have to be quite so aimless when you fall down the rabbit hole that is antiquing on social media. A home overhaul doesn’t always mean the whole enchilada. Updating a bookshelf with new decorative objects or a beautiful new vase for a table can go a long way. Countless accounts run by everyone from antique experts to hobbyists alike are delivering highly-curated goods right to your phone. Some of my favorite purchases have been on the app, each one unique and unlike anything you can buy in the big design stores (although it can be hard to resist CB2). Time to get scrolling—both your wallet and your home will thank you.

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO