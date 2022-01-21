‘Hey, Alexa’: Voice assistants may curb loneliness in older adults who live alone

Established research links animal-assisted therapy to improvements in mood and the quality of life for seniors, including those with dementia, but a growing amount of research is showing that robotic pets also provide the same kind of therapy. The results of a review of several studies of Pet robot intervention (PRI) showed “a statistically significant decrease in behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD), especially agitation and depression, in people with dementia who were treated with PRI.” So, embracing this new technology, JABA welcomed robotic cats and dogs at our Charlottesville and Louisa Adult Care Centers. The robotic pets were generously donated by our friends at VATS (Virginia Assistive Technology System) and The Department of Aging Rehabilitative Services.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 9 DAYS AGO