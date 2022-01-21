ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

‘Hey, Alexa’: Voice assistants may curb loneliness in older adults who live alone

unl.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Pocket Science: a glimpse at recent research from Husker scientists and engineers. For those who want to quickly learn the “What,” “So what” and “Now what” of Husker research. What?. People of all ages use personal voice assistants — Amazon’s Alexa...

news.unl.edu

Comments / 0

Related
sixtyandme.com

4 Tips for Overcoming Loneliness as an Older Adult

The crushing feeling of loneliness can be a silent killer. The feeling can sneak up on you even when you’re surrounded by people. And it has detrimental effects on both your physical and mental health. In fact, research suggests that it takes more lives than obesity. In fact, a...
MENTAL HEALTH
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Robotic companions bring comfort to lonely older adults and those with dementia

Established research links animal-assisted therapy to improvements in mood and the quality of life for seniors, including those with dementia, but a growing amount of research is showing that robotic pets also provide the same kind of therapy. The results of a review of several studies of Pet robot intervention (PRI) showed “a statistically significant decrease in behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD), especially agitation and depression, in people with dementia who were treated with PRI.” So, embracing this new technology, JABA welcomed robotic cats and dogs at our Charlottesville and Louisa Adult Care Centers. The robotic pets were generously donated by our friends at VATS (Virginia Assistive Technology System) and The Department of Aging Rehabilitative Services.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Neuroscience News

“Hey, Alexa! Are You Trustworthy?”: The More Social Behaviors AI Assistants Exhibit, the More We Trust Them

Summary: People tend to think voice-user AI interfaces such as Siri or Alexa are more competent and emotionally engaging if they exhibit social cues. A family gathers around their kitchen island to unbox the digital assistant they just purchased. They will be more likely to trust this new voice-user interface, which might be a smart speaker like Amazon’s Alexa or a social robot like Jibo, if it exhibits some humanlike social behaviors, according to a new study by researchers in MIT’s Media Lab.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
bocaratontribune.com

Why Closing the Technology Gap for Older Adults Matters

(StatePoint). The COVID-19 pandemic brought with it a rapid acceleration of telehealth as people looked for ways to access care safely. While technology kept many in the United States connected to care and loved ones, many low-income older adults were left behind by the sudden need to understand and access technology and internet services.
TECHNOLOGY
Sunderland Echo

Is Alexa down? Users report Amazon voice assistant not working

Amazon Alexa and Echo users have reported that the voice assistant device is not working properly today. Customers have been told that something had gone wrong, with the piece of tech showing an error light. Users are reporting replies like “I’m having difficulty understanding right now” and “something has gone...
TECHNOLOGY
Shropshire Star

Alexa virtual assistant returns after service outage

Amazon’s AI helper went down for UK customers on Friday morning. Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant has come back online after it was hit by a service issue in the UK on Friday morning. The outage left thousands of users unable to access smart speakers and other devices. Amazon...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Alexa can help you work out with these voice-controlled adjustable dumbbells

NordicTrack from iFit has just unveiled a pair of brand new adjustable dumbbells that are compatible with the Alexa voice assistant. The NordicTrack iSelect adjustable dumbbells can be changed from five to 50lbs per dumbbell in just a few seconds by returning them to their case and issuing a voice command to your Amazon Echo smart speaker.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loneliness#Eyesight#Elderly People#Husker#Echo
Gadget Flow

Nordictrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells feature Alexa voice-control and iFIT support

Lifting weights can be a fun, but exhausting exercise practice. Companies that specialize in manufacturing fitness products are always seeking ways to make this experience a little less difficult and a bit more comfortable. That’s why Nordictrack’s new Alexa-powered iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells, is turning heads–especially those of tech enthusiasts. If you like to see voice assistants integrated into daily tasks and activities, you’re surely going to appreciate this nifty gadget. Let’s get a better grasp on what it’s all about.
TECHNOLOGY
ScienceBlog.com

“Hey, Alexa! Are you trustworthy?”

A family gathers around their kitchen island to unbox the digital assistant they just purchased. They will be more likely to trust this new voice-user interface, which might be a smart speaker like Amazon’s Alexa or a social robot like Jibo, if it exhibits some humanlike social behaviors, according to a new study by researchers in MIT’s Media Lab.
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Identifying Who Is Single and Defining Who Is Living Alone

Living alone and being single are not the same things. There is an overlap between singles by heart, singles by circumstances, the unmarried, the cohabiting, and those technically living alone. The rise of singlehood requires us to pay more attention to the population of singles. How do we identify who...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Amazon
franchising.com

Assisted Living Locators Encourages Engaging With Older Adults Amid Ongoing Pandemic To Combat Social Isolation

Shares How Franchisees Are Supporting Most Vulnerable. January 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // PHOENIX, Ariz.- Amid a pandemic that has gone on for almost two years, seniors continue to face loneliness and social isolation that can impact their well-being. Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior placement and referral service, is encouraging engaging with older adults to combat those issues and is sharing inspirational stories of how its franchisees are supporting the most vulnerable in our communities during these difficult times.
PHOENIX, AZ
spectrumlocalnews.com

Robotic pets provide comfort for isolated older adults

Beverly Morey’s life these days looks very different from her childhood. “When I was home on the farm, we had all kinds of animals,” Morey said. “We always had seven or eight dogs, five or six cats and parakeets.”. Beverly has been homebound for over a year,...
ALBANY, NY
studyfinds.org

Men who live alone, regularly break up with their partners at higher risk of harmful inflammation

LONDON — Breakups are never easy, but a new study finds they may also be bad for a man’s health as well. Researchers in Denmark found that men who experience more relationship breakups and live alone longer have higher levels of inflammatory markers in their blood. It’s a problem that could increase a person’s risk of poor health and even death.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
Daily Fort Worth

“Covid sucks”, Young vaccine hesitant woman who ‘wasn’t afraid of the virus’ contracts Covid-19 and dies in hospital leaving three children behind

Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Spit Test: Saliva Alerts Babies to Close Relationships

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Sharing food and smooching are two ways babies can suss out whom they can depend on to take care for them, a new study suggests. The tell-tale clue common to both is a surprising one: saliva. “Babies don’t know in advance which relationships are the close and morally obligating ones, so they have to have some way of learning this by looking at...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy