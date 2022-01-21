ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer news: Sevilla still keen on Martial

By BBC Sport
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSevilla still want to sign Manchester United forward Anthony Martial on loan despite having a bid...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Manchester United striker at Brentford

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker’s angry reaction during Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford.Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions.But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left.The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering “why?”.However, United interim boss Rangnick said: “He was asking ‘why me’?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team.“We were 2-0 up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Are Barcelona and Real Madrid on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Copa del Rey fixtures

LaLiga’s two biggest clubs were in the headlines recently as they fought out the first El Clasico of the new year in the Spanish Supercopa - an encounter Real Madrid just about edged, before going on to claim the trophy itself against Athletic Club.Now all three sides are back on our screens on Thursday night as the Copa del Rey takes centre stage, with the round of 16 ties pitting Barcelona against Athletic - a repeat of last season’s final, which Barca won 4-0. The current side looks rather different to the one which took to the field last April...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Anthony Martial
The Independent

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit warning for Man Utd

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could be set to leave Manchester United after just one season back at Old Trafford. The Sun reports Ronaldo’s representatives have told the club that failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League would prompt the 36-year-old to look for an exit.The same paper writes that Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is a target for AC Milan. Spurs would reportedly be willing to sell the 22-year-old for £21million, but the Serie A title challengers are said to prefer a loan deal.Arsenal have received a loan offer for former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Tottenham Hotspur will look to further their Champions League push when they travel to Leicester City in a rescheduled Premier League fixture tonight. Both teams have several games to catch up on following latest postponements at the weekend, with Spurs four points behind fourth-placed West Ham having played four games less.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brentford host Manchester UnitedA win tonight would also see them go above Arsenal in the table after Sunday’s north London derby was postponed. Antonio Conte’s side were comfortably beaten by Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-finals but have not been in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sevilla#Real Madrid#Paris St Germain#French#Juventus
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea do not have psychological edge over Spurs

Thomas Tuchel has warned Chelsea not to expect a psychological edge over Tottenham after dumping Spurs out of the Carabao Cup.Chelsea will meet Tottenham for the third time this month in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.The Blues beat their bitter London rivals 3-0 on aggregate across the two-legged League Cup semi-final, but boss Tuchel has rejected any ideas of a mental advantage.“We have played three matches in such a short time which is pretty unusual and uncommon normally, that is why they know what we do and we know more or less what they do,” said Tuchel.“But it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Victor Lindelof to miss West Ham match after break-in at family home

Victor Lindelof will not be involved for Manchester United this weekend as the defender supports his family following a “very traumatic” break-in at their house as he played against Brentford The 27-year-old played the full 90 minutes as Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils secured a 3-1 Premier League win at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday evening.Lindelof’s house in the north west was targeted while the defender was in London forcing his wife to lock herself and their two children in a room for safety during the burglary.“During Victor’s game this Wednesday night we had a break-in at our house...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
France
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Sevilla ready to turn to Lyon striker Dembele after Martial frustration

Sevilla are eyeing Lyon striker Moussa Dembele. Marca says Dembele could return to LaLiga Santander, as Sevilla have expressed an interest in signing the Lyon striker on loan with an option to buy. The 25-year-old is Sevilla's main alternative if they fail to reach a deal to bring in Anthony...
SOCCER
The Independent

Brentford vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?

Brentford and Manchester United meet for the first time in the Premier League in a rearranged clash at the Brentford Community Stadium.One of a number of fixtures to have been postponed in mid-December, Brentford host Ralf Rangnick’s side after a recent drop in form that has seen the London club slip to 14th in their debut Premier League campaign.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brentford host Manchester UnitedThe visitors could be boosted by the return of a number of key players who missed their draw with Aston Villa, and know that an uptick in form is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

There’s more to Liverpool than Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, says Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has played down the absence of key Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for Sunday’s meeting at Selhurst Park.The Reds will again be without their two main attackers, who are away competing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.It will no doubt boost Palace, who lost 3-0 to Liverpool in September with the pair on target and both hit doubles against the south London outfit last season too.Jurgen Klopp’s side have coped well without Salah and Mane, winning three of the four games they have missed to progress in two cup competitions and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Sevilla chief Monchi not dropping hopes for Man Utd attacker Martial

Sevilla sporting director Monchi hasn't dropped interest in Manchester United striker Anthony Martial. Martial is keen on the move and Sevilla have already made one attempt to take him on-loan for the season. However, United's demands that Sevilla cover 100 per cent of his wages have so far stalled the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Distant memories of fortress Old Trafford illustrate depth of Man United decline

It might still be called the Theatre of Dreams by locals and broadcasters alike, keen to talk up another big game and yet another turning point in Manchester United’s meandering, confusing season, but there’s an uncomfortable home truth growing larger by the month.A literal home truth, in this case: Old Trafford is far from a fortress these days. It’s not a place teams tend to fear. More regularly of late, it has been a sounding board of discontent, a map of malaise and a representation of greater issues within the club.United are fast-approaching a fourth consecutive season in which they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Serie A transfer news, rumors: Arthur-Juventus latest, AC Milan keen on Sven Botman, Genoa make surprise hire

Another week is in the books and we are down to the final 10 days of the January transfer market as Serie A clubs work hard behind the scenes to land new signings for the second half of the season. Make no mistake, the most active are those that are struggling to stay afloat in the league, such as Udinese, who finally signed Spanish center back Pablo Marì from Arsenal on loan until the end of the season.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy