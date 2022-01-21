ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IVE Members Share Unique Personalities in New Interview For Cosmopolitan Korea

By Alexandria Kim
Cover picture for the articleIVE has been hailed as the new cover model for Cosmopolitan Korea. IVE broke the barriers in the K-pop industry and became a gamechanger following their debut. As the newest Starship Entertainment's girl group, IVE surely felt the pressure since the label previously had SISTAR as its ace before their disbandment....

