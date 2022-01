Microsoft today announced that Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 7+ will be available in India from February 15. Surface Pro 8 starts at INR 1,04,499 while the Surface Pro 7+ starts at INR 83,999. Surface Pro 7+ for Business has been available for commercial and education customers in India since February 2021. Microsoft is now expanding its availability to retail consumers. Both the devices will be available for order via commercial authorized resellers and authorized retailers and online retailers including Amazon and Reliance Digital. You can pre-order the devices using the links below:

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO