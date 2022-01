Controversial technology firm Huawei will be omnipresent at the Beijing Olympics, despite U.S. warnings that the Chinese company's products could contain spyware. The Beijing Olympics selected China Unicom Beijing for the key communications role at the Winter Games, but the company has made it clear it is working closely with Huawei and relying upon Huawei technology for the event. Huawei, one of the global leaders in 5G wireless technology, has been deemed a national security threat by the U.S. government and is blacklisted. China Unicom Beijing's parent company, China Unicom, has also been blacklisted in the United States for its ties to China's military.

