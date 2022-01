Pavi, 5 hours agoThe end is nearing Xiaomi 😳😳😳😳,and the rise of realme is certain 😀😲😀😀The end is far from near. 3rd largest OEM in the world. They did overtake apple at one point and can easily do it again. Xiaomi have phones in India and China that haven't been launched in UK yet. 7 redmi phones in India that aren't on Xiaomi uK website.. realme are doing very good, launched in Europe in October 2019 and one month after their launch they become top 5 smartphone OEM in Spain . Downside to me for realme is still waiting for GT 2 Neo to launch in UK and often realme will launch products but it's via their AliExpress store. So you can order something but China to England you're looking at 35 days.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO