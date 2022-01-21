Tecno brings Pova Neo to India with new Mediatek chipset, more memory

In December last year, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno shared a teaser for its upcoming telescopic macro lens for smartphones. The teaser revealed that the new lens would feature a compress back focal length (BFL) design with motorized stretchable lenses to offer a large aperture and continuous lossless zoon. At the time, the company also said that it would showcase a concept phone featuring the new lens in Q1 2022. While Tecno is yet to showcase the concept phone, it has now officially unveiled the new telescopic macro lens.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO