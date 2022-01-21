Tecno brings Pova Neo to India with new Mediatek chipset, more memory

GERMANTOWN, Md. – OneWeb, the low Earth orbit satellite communications company, and Hughes Network Systems LLC ("Hughes"), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, today announced a strategic six-year Distribution Partner agreement to provide low Earth orbit (LEO) connectivity services across India. The arrangement between OneWeb and Hughes Communications India Private Ltd. (HCIPL), a joint venture between Hughes and Bharti Airtel Limited ("Airtel") follows the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the companies in September 2021.
