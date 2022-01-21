ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tecno brings Pova Neo to India with new Mediatek chipset, more memory

gsmarena.com
 1 day ago

Titit, 21 Jan 2022Is this handset support5g connectivity. Is this supports fast charging is this water resistant.Yes, it does!. It even has 50W wireless charging, and 1B...

www.gsmarena.com

gizmochina.com

TECNO POVA Neo teased to launch soon in India

Earlier last month, Transsion brand Tecno launched a smartphone called TECNO POVA Neo in Nigeria. The main highlight of the device is its large 6,000mAh battery. Weeks later, the company is now teasing to release this very same handset in India. The official Tecno India Twitter account posted a short...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Realme GT Neo Dragon Ball edition gets teased - India launch likely

The season for limited edition and fan editions of popular handsets appears to be stretching beyond imaginable limits. We had the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-man edition in mid-November and have also got the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The next in line is the the limited edition of the Realme GT Neo 2 that went official in China last week.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Redmi Note 11 will arrive in Europe with a new chipset, €250 price tag

Xiaomi is preparing the Redmi Note 11 for a global launch, as it acquired multiple certificates in different markets and regions. Now a report from MySmartPrice reveals the price and an interesting change in hardware. The phone will reportedly sell in Europe starting at €250 and will have three different...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Tecno showcases new telescopic macro lens for smartphones

In December last year, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno shared a teaser for its upcoming telescopic macro lens for smartphones. The teaser revealed that the new lens would feature a compress back focal length (BFL) design with motorized stretchable lenses to offer a large aperture and continuous lossless zoon. At the time, the company also said that it would showcase a concept phone featuring the new lens in Q1 2022. While Tecno is yet to showcase the concept phone, it has now officially unveiled the new telescopic macro lens.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Moto Tab G70 with 11-inch 2K display, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC launched in India

Motorola re-entered the Android tablet space in October last year with the launch of the Moto Tab G20. The Moto Tab G20 was essentially a rebadged Lenovo tablet geared towards kids, and it featured an 8-inch HD+ IPS display, MediaTek’s Helio P22T chipset, 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, and a lackluster design. Motorola has now launched another Android tablet — the Moto Tab G70 — in India, and it’s a massive improvement over the Tab G20.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

vivo Y55 5G debuts with Dimensity 700 and 5,000 mAh battery

I'm unsure as to why Vivo is making so many phones - they've already released almost... I think they go round the bins of other manufacturers that have thrown out all their water drop and notch design phones and market them as 'new' designs. Rating0 |. A384139. m9C. Anonymossy, 8...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

TECNO POVA Neo already available for Rs 12,999 at a retail store in India

Chinese phone maker TECNO has scheduled to launch the TECNO POVA Neo smartphone on January 20 in India. But, now, ahead of its launch, the smartphone is already available for purchase on Mahesh Telecom at a budget price. Mahesh Telecom is a retail store in India and it is offering...
RETAIL
notebookcheck.net

Chuwi HiPad Pro refreshed with a 2.5K display and a more powerful chipset

Chuwi has announced a refresh for the HiPad Pro, a tablet that it unveiled in July 2021 but did not start selling until August. Originally, Chuwi equipped the HiPad Pro with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC that it mated to a 10.8-inch display running at 1080p. The tablet also had 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.1 flash storage.
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

Realme 9i debuts in India, sales begin January 22

Why should I need luck to buy Xiaomi/Redmi or Poco lmao? My family has been using 3 Redmis for... People complain that their UI makes smartphone problems like battery drain, slow performance and security update is a bit bad (some people say that) Rating0 |. ?. Anonymous. 7kj. Hemedans, 2...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

2022 iPhone SE to be called SE+ 5G, 2023/2024 model to come with 5.7" display

"If cost of such pannels goes down in that time" I am sorry what? You can buy pho... Who care about cheap quality xiaomi phone ???? Apple ips lcd is better than chinese oled crap .OLED STILL HAVE BURN-in issues in 2022 and they are not passed apple quality . I have poco f3 and got burn-in after only 1 month of usage .
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Oppo Reno7 series is coming to India soon

The Oppo Reno7 series unveiled last November in China will debut soon in India. Oppo hasn't divulged the lineup's launch date yet and simply says the Reno7 series is "launching soon." But since the company has already kicked off the promo campaign, we believe the Reno7 series should arrive in the Asian country by the first or second week of February.
CELL PHONES
Light Reading

OneWeb and Hughes agree to bring satellite broadband to India

GERMANTOWN, Md. – OneWeb, the low Earth orbit satellite communications company, and Hughes Network Systems LLC ("Hughes"), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, today announced a strategic six-year Distribution Partner agreement to provide low Earth orbit (LEO) connectivity services across India. The arrangement between OneWeb and Hughes Communications India Private Ltd. (HCIPL), a joint venture between Hughes and Bharti Airtel Limited ("Airtel") follows the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the companies in September 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

Oppo Find X5 will come with Dimensity 9000

This is HISTORY... First time ever for a dual brand flagship smartphone one mediatek one QUALC... "This is HISTORY... First time ever for a dual brand flagship smartphone one mediatek one QUALCOMM" -if you look at ur comment again, it says dual brand flagship smartphone, not flagship SoC, so the...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Tecno Pop 5 Pro entry-level phone launched in India with 6,000mAh battery

Tecno Pop 5 Pro was launched in India today as the latest entry-level offering from the company. The phone is priced at Rs 8,499 and its highlight feature is its super-large 6,000mAh battery. The display is sized 6.52-inches with an HD+ resolution, pixel density of 269ppi, and a maximum brightness...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Xiaomi Redmi K50 series to adopt industry's best haptics motor

As Xiaomi is gearing up to announce the Redmi K50 lineup next month, teasers from the company's official Weibo account keep the hype going. The latest one is all about the haptics motor called CyberEngine. In a separate Weibo post, the manufacturer of the CyberEngine was fast to boast about...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series coming to Europe on January 26

Last week, a media report claimed Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi will introduce the Redmi Note 11 in Europe with a starting price of €250. While Redmi hasn't verified that claim, the company took to social media to announce its January 26 event, which will mark the debut of the Note 11 series in Europe.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Surface Pro 8 pre-orders in India start today

Microsoft is bringing a couple of 2-in-1 Surface convertibles to India. They aren’t new – the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 7+ were both announced last year – but this is the first time they will be available in the country. The Microsoft Surface Pro 8...
CELL PHONES

