Public Health

Singapore approves COVID-19 vaccine boosters for age 12-17s

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore will extend its COVID-19 booster vaccination programme to adolescents...

wncy.com

Reuters

Switzerland recommends COVID booster for children aged 12-15

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Swiss public health officials updated their recommendation for COVID-19 booster shots on Friday to include everyone aged 12 and older. Pfizer's mRNA vaccine should be used as the booster shot for this age group, said the Federal Office of Public Health and the Federal Commission for Vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: accepting the virus

When the coronavirus pandemic was first declared, Spaniards were ordered to stay home for more than three months. For weeks, they were not allowed outside even for exercise. Children were banned from playgrounds, and the economy virtually stopped.But officials credited the draconian measures with preventing a full collapse of the health system. Lives were saved, they argued.Now, almost two years later, Spain is preparing to adopt a different COVID-19 playbook. With one of Europe s highest vaccination rates and its most pandemic-battered economies, the government is laying the groundwork to treat the next infection surge not as an emergency...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Islands' Weekly

COVID-19 booster recommendation expands to everyone age 12 and older

Submitted by Washington State Department of Health. Youth ages 12 to 17 should receive a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least 5 months after completing their primary vaccination series. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has expanded booster dose eligibility to include everyone 12 and older following guidance and recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices, and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
WASHINGTON STATE
WNCY

Israel to scrap quarantine for children exposed to COVID carriers

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel will ditch mandatory quarantine for children exposed to COVID-19 carriers, the government said on Thursday, citing a need to relieve parents and schools as case numbers spiral due to the fast-spreading but low-morbidity Omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that as of Jan. 27, children will...
WORLD
WNCY

U.S. studies highlight the need for COVID boosters to fight Omicron

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Three U.S. studies show that a third dose of an mRNA vaccine is key to fighting the Omicron coronavirus variant, providing 90% protection against hospitalization due to COVID-19, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday. The studies, led by the CDC,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCY

Exclusive-U.S. opposes plans to strengthen World Health Organization

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The United States, the World Health Organization’s top donor, is resisting proposals to make the agency more independent, four officials involved in the talks said, raising doubts about the Biden administration’s long-term support for the U.N. agency. The proposal, made by the WHO’s working...
U.S. POLITICS
WNCY

France’s BNP Paribas postpones return to office for U.S. staff

NEW YORK (Reuters) – BNP Paribas is pushing back its return-to-office date for U.S. employees by nearly a month to the second week of February due to the Omicron variant, an executive at France’s largest bank told Reuters. Wall Street firms were among the first to encourage staff...
BUSINESS
WNCY

Hong Kong revokes ban on Boeing 737

(Reuters) – Airline operators can resume flying Boeing Co’s 737 aircraft in Hong Kong, as the city’s Civil Aviation Department lifted its ban on the aircraft on Friday, after nearly three years. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Japan widens virus restrictions as omicron surges in cities

Restaurants and bars will close early in Tokyo and a dozen other areas across Japan beginning Friday as Japan widens COVID-19 restrictions due to the omicron variant causing cases to surge to new highs in metropolitan areas.The restraint, which is something of a pre-state of emergency, is the first since September and is scheduled to last through Feb. 13. With three other prefectures — Okinawa, Hiroshima and Yamaguchi — under similar measures since early January, the state of restraint now covers 16 areas, or one-third, of the country.While many Japanese adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, few have gotten...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCY

Ukraine reports sharp increase in COVID-19 cases

KYIV (Reuters) – The number of new coronavirus infections in Ukraine has more than doubled over the past three days and reached 18,479 cases as of Jan. 20, the country’s health ministry said on Thursday. The ministry reported 12,815 cases on Jan. 19 and 8,558 cases on Jan....
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCY

‘Emergency mode’: U.N. chief laments failed global governance

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.N. chief Antonio Guterres, lamenting a failure of global governance, urged the world to go into emergency mode to tackle COVID-19, the climate crisis and global finance reform, put humanity at the center of technology and bring peace. The secretary-general on Friday identified those as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD
outbreaknewstoday.com

Hong Kong: If a hamster tests positive for COVID-19, its owner is subject to compulsory quarantine at a quarantine center

In a follow-up on a recent report of pet store hamsters testing positive for virus that causes COVID-19, a clerk at Little Boss, a pet shop in Causeway Bay, was diagnosed with the new type of pneumonia, and some customers were infected, government officials report (computer translated). The hamster samples in the store also tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health stated that customers who have purchased hamsters at the store after January 7 will be subject to compulsory quarantine.
AGRICULTURE

