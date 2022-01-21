ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meat Loaf, Grammy-winning singer famous for 'I'd Do Anything For Love,' dies at 74

By died of kidney failure.
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeat Loaf, the Grammy-winning American singer and actor, has died at the age of 74. An official announcement was posted to his Facebook page early Friday morning. Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, was best known for the 1977 album Bat Out Of Hell, one of the best selling albums of...

Meat Loaf, Entertainer Known For ‘I’d Do Anything For Love,’ Countless Other Hits, Dies At 74

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The rock star musician and actor known to the world as Meat Loaf died Thursday at the age of 74. “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours,” a statement released by his family via his official Facebook page read.
Meat Loaf had complicated relationship with I’d Do Anything For Love

The singer spent much of his career fielding questions about the true meaning of its lyrics. I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) remains one of Meat Loaf’s most beloved songs, but the singer had a complex relationship with the track. Recorded at the...
A Few Last Words From Meat Loaf: In an Unpublished Interview, the Singer Reveals Secrets of ‘Bat Out of Hell’

In 2016, I went into a conference room in Beverly Hills to spend a couple hours talking with Meat Loaf, who had just finished recording what would be his final studio album, “Braver Than We Are.” The project found him dipping into nearly 50 years’ worth of Jim Steinman songs that he’d never gotten to or that had been newly revised, and he also brought in Ellen Foley and Karla DeVito for cameos to really make the project feel like old home week, as much he was adamantly opposed to trying to recreate the sound of his 1977 breakout, “Bat...
Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal, has 'removed everything fake' from her body

Crystal Hefner has moved on from her Playboy days, and she's now more authentic than ever. The model took to Instagram this week to speak about how her life has changed since her husband, Hugh Hefner, passed away in 2017. That change isn't limited to just her relationship status but also her appearance and her social media following.
These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged & I Can’t Stop Staring At The Ring

2022 is already off to the weirdest start of all time, and while I’m mourning multiple celebrity deaths, there’s at least a little something to celebrate in terms of Hollywood People I Follow On Instagram: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged! And of course, Megan Fox’s ring is absolutely breathtaking, not to mention a fun pop of color. While her two-stone ring is sparkly and stunning, I can’t say it’s all that unique—Toi et Moi settings are a top engagement ring trend this year, with celebs like Ariana Grande, Emily Ratajkowski and more in love with the look....
Lori Harvey Says Her Relationship With Michael B. Jordan Works Because They’re ‘Friends First’

Relationship tips from Lori. The model daughter of Steve Harvey explained why it’s essential to be friends before anything else. Lori Harvey, 25, and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, have been head-over-heels for one another since they went public in Jan. 2021. And while love in the limelight can be harsh sometimes, the model daughter of Steve Harvey, 65, shared her tips for relationship success with POPSUGAR for their Jan/Feb cover story, published Jan. 25. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” Lori said. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”
Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
Cardi B Brings Attention to Woman Who Died On Mysterious Bumble Date

Cardi B is demanding justice in the death of a Black woman in Connecticut who died in her home the day after she had a date with a White man. The 29-year-old Bronx rapper tweeted to her 21.4 million Twitter followers that the media mishandled the facts while police have not questioned the White man as a suspect because of his race.
Jennifer Lopez Gets Real About Medical Issue That Led to Marc Anthony Divorce

Jennifer Lopez may be dating her former love Ben Affleck at the moment, but she was previously in a serious relationship with Marc Anthony. After seven years of marriage, the pair, who share twins Max and Emme, broke up. What went wrong? During an interview with W Magazine, Lopez explained that she suffers from panic attacks. She shared that this anxiety led her to determine that she should part ways from Anthony, whom she split from in 2011.
Subtle Dig? Fans Think Kim Kardashian’s Nike Shoes Are Shading Estranged Husband Kanye West

Sending a message? Fans think Kim Kardashian shaded estranged husband Kanye West with her latest gym outfit by wearing Nike Air Max 95s instead of her usual Yeezy sneakers. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, shared a slew of photos via Instagram on January 22 showing off her adorable pink workout attire. While she was seemingly flaunting her matching set from Bo + Tee, which retails for less than $100, fans couldn’t help but notice she put her Nike Air Max shoes on full display.
