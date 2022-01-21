ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Those darn squirrels

By Dave Foley Cadillac News
Cadillac News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI am living in Squirrelville. Sometimes I’ll see a half dozen gray and black squirrels as well as red squirrels in the trees next to my house chasing each other, leaping from branch to branch. In November, before snow covered the ground, they scurried about caching acorns that...

www.cadillacnews.com

Q 96.1

Watch Mainer Hand Feed Peanut Butter to an Adorable Rare White Squirrel

I should say Mainer no longer in Maine and chances are you know this squirrel whisperer very well... Ever wonder what Meredith from the Q is up to? She moved to Tennesee about 6 years ago to be with the love of her life. Well, two loves. Her cowboy man and all the damn wildlife Tennesse has! I remember Meredith going on and on about all the wildlife in the Hollis area. Apparently she's a Disney character because all the animals follow her. Don't believe me? Check this out. She's actually feeding a wild white squirrel (albino?) that she's named Wally. She's feeding him peanut butter from a spoon. She hangs onto it for quite some time, until Wally decides to steal it and feed himself.
MAINE STATE
Field & Stream

Video: How to Preserve a Squirrel Pelt For Fly Tying

Squirrels might be the ultimate critter. They are fun to hunt, taste amazing, and their fur is extremely useful. Squirrel tails and pelts in particular are great for crafts and decorations, but where they really shine is fly tying. Tying flies and jigs with squirrel tails is nothing new. The multicolored fibers have been used for tying streamers and lead jigs for decades. With strokes of gray, brown, black, white, and even red, squirrel tails are a fantastic material for mimicking things fish love to eat, especially minnows and crayfish.
ANIMALS
Duluth News Tribune

Pets of the Week: Squirrel and Chowder

Chowder is a 2-year-old looking for a loving home. Chowder is a sweet and loving boy who adores his humans. There isn't much Chowder loves more than attention from people, getting pets and running around in the snow. Every now and then he enjoys playing with a squeaky toy, but overall he really just enjoys playing with humans. If you are interested in adopting Chowder, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 for more information.
PETS
BBC

Are some red squirrels hanging out in the wrong forests?

Current strategies to conserve red squirrels are likely to "negatively impact" the species, new research has warned. Existing schemes promote the planting of non-native conifer trees to help red squirrels survive in Northern Ireland. But the study, led by Queen's University Belfast and St Andrews University, contradicts that approach. It...
ANIMALS
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Peffley: Squirrel Q&A and bees thoughts

Q. Lubbock AJ reader Sharon M. of Lubbock writes that she and her neighbors have noticed this winter that squirrels are chewing many twigs off their trees and asks for ideas as to this behavior. A. Telltale evidence of squirrels gnawing on twigs is to find a scattering of small...
LUBBOCK, TX
ladailypost.com

Daily Postcard: Abert’s Squirrel Snacking At Banderlier

Daily Postcard: An Abert’s Squirrel is spotted sitting on a log while enjoying a delicious snack at Bandelier National Monument. The main food source for these little squirrels is parts of the Ponderosa pine including cones and growing tips. They also eat a variety of mushrooms. Photo by Sally King.
ANIMALS
Marietta Daily Journal

Squirrels, while harmless outside, are trouble inside homes

Squirrels are interesting creatures of wooded and wild gardens and subdivisions, if they stay outside. But inside, they’re hazardous. The risks come from squirrels’ endless chewing. They chew holes in siding, they chew holes in insulation, they chew this and they chew that. The main risk comes from chewing electrical wires. They may cause short circuits in hidden places which can cause house fires. Squirrels are also a potential, though uncommon source of disease.
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
villages-news.com

Squirrels Hiding In Tree In The Villages

These two squirrels were hiding on top of each inside a tree in The Villages. Thanks to Terri Darias for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
THE VILLAGES, FL
travelblog.org

Yuppy tractors, red squirrel and a very wee lodge

The reason we’d come to Kingussie was to visit the Highland Wildlife Park but now that’s ticked off, we decided we should see more of the place. Things to do include walking and biking and we don’t have bikes, so a walk it was. There’s plenty of...
ANIMALS
sarasotamagazine.com

How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Squirrel

I am filled with a murderous rage. For years, I’ve been waging war against my neighborhood squirrels—and losing. I cannot stop them. They dig up my garden, gorge on my fruit trees and break into my home. It’s not for lack of trying that I’m failing. I have been kind and violent. I thought I could reason with them. I left them birdseed as a peace offering. It only made them hungrier. They ignored my cage traps and teased my “attack” dog. I even hunted them down with a pellet gun and turned them into squirrel sausage. But in no time, they’d be back, taking single bites of unripe mangoes and letting them drop to the ground to rot for the maggots as if to spite me for my efforts. There is squirrel hate in my heart.
SARASOTA, FL
Nevada Appeal

Trina Machacek: Following my feet after squirrels

My feet and I have been friends for a very long time. Oh sure, sure, occasionally they have gotten a mind of their own and tried to go to the right when the rest of me goes left. Causing quite a stir of the senses as you can imagine. For...
ANIMALS
seehafernews.com

Ripples from the Dunes: Black Squirrels

The following article was written by Isabella Scheibl, Land Management Intern for Woodland Dunes Nature Center and Preserve. Over the past few weeks, we have seen the long-awaited addition of snow to our landscape, and not-so-waited signature temperature plummet of a classic Wisconsin winter. With this change in weather, there is also a shift in wildlife that I see around the Woodland Dunes intern house where I reside. Rabbit tracks seem to be everywhere, but the posse of Grey, Fox, and black squirrels that I constantly saw in the yard just a few weeks ago, seem to venture outside a little less frequently.
WISCONSIN STATE
greenwichsentinel.com

Column: Wildly Successful: The Arctic Ground Squirrel

The frigid blast hit me the instant I stepped outside. While two degrees Fahrenheit was not surprising for a January morning in New England, it was bracing. Before I eased into the comfort of my warming car, I gazed around me, sweeping from north, to east, and then south. I thought of the Whitetail deer and the Red-shouldered hawks in the forest and wetland surrounding me and how they would need to eat to generate vital body heat to survive the freezing day ahead and even colder night to follow. I then thought of the countless woodland denizens who would sleep off the coldest and harshest months of the year, safe, secure, and warm…or at least relatively warm…beneath the frost line of the rock-hard ground. One among these creatures, a cousin from the far north, immediately came to mind.
ANIMALS
wcsx.com

National Squirrel Appreciation Day and 10 Questions with City of the Week’s Squirrel Expert, Joel Morgan

Tomorrow, January 21st is National Squirrel Appreciation Day per National Today. In 2001, Christy Hargrove, a wildlife rehabilitation specialist, founded National Squirrel Appreciation Day. Seen by some as a nuisance, squirrels are beneficial to the environment as they plant seeds accidentally as they collect nuts. And around the WCSX station, there are few that love squirrels as much as City of the Week’s Joel Morgan. So I decided to sit down with Joel and talk nuts, I mean squirrels:
ANIMALS
PWLiving

National Squirrel Appreciation Day is Jan. 21

Provided by Prince William County Office of Communication. t’s been 20 years since Christy Hargrove, an Asheville, N.C., wildlife rehabilitation specialist, founded National Squirrel Appreciation Day on Jan. 21 to encourage people to think kindly of squirrels. While some consider squirrels a nuisance, they are good for the environment....
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
carolinasportsman.com

Squirrel hunting with pro angler Greg Hackney

Squirrel hunting with dogs is a great way to spend time in the woods. On this episode of Sportsman TV, professional bass angler Greg Hackney trades his fishing rod for a gun and joins some friends to squirrel hunt with a feisty dog. The dog does a great job treeing the squirrels, then retrieving them after they’re shot.
ANIMALS
Telegraph

Red squirrels at risk in conifer landscapes that were supposed to protect them

Red squirrel populations are put at risk by conifer tree plantations that are intended to help boost their numbers, a study has found. Conifer plantations have long been considered an ideal habitat to support red squirrel numbers, partly because they are not favoured by their grey rivals. However, a new...
ANIMALS
townline.org

SCORES & OUTDOORS: What is a white squirrel and where did they come from?

I ran into an acquaintance at a local supermarket last week, and he commented on my articles on black squirrels, and told me he had heard that a reported albino squirrel had been spotted in the central Maine area. We’ve talked the gamut about squirrels, grey, red, black, white-tipped tails,...
ANIMALS

