The 2021 season is in the books for the Seattle Seahawks, and the time has come for the team to look forward to the 2022 season in terms of negotiations with impending free agents and draft preparations. For Seattle, that also means answering a lot of questions about the offensive line, a group which has long been looked down upon by fans and the media in terms of its ability to protect Russell Wilson. Even Wilson himself went on national television last offseason and complained that he was tired of getting hit, so it’s obvious the offensive line is an issue.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO