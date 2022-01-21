Singapore approves COVID-19 vaccine boosters for age 12-17s

When the coronavirus pandemic was first declared, Spaniards were ordered to stay home for more than three months. For weeks, they were not allowed outside even for exercise. Children were banned from playgrounds, and the economy virtually stopped.But officials credited the draconian measures with preventing a full collapse of the health system. Lives were saved, they argued.Now, almost two years later, Spain is preparing to adopt a different COVID-19 playbook. With one of Europe s highest vaccination rates and its most pandemic-battered economies, the government is laying the groundwork to treat the next infection surge not as an emergency...

