Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Reports In-Line Q4 EPS

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) reported Q4 EPS of $2.43, versus $1.29 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.25 billion, versus $1.08 billion reported last year. For...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rollins (NYSE: ROL) reported Q4 EPS of $0.14, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $600.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $585.03 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) reported Q4 EPS of $10.81, $0.95 worse than the analyst estimate of $11.76. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.64 billion versus the consensus estimate of $12.08 billion.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Abbott (NYSE: ABT) reported Q4 EPS of $1.32, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $1.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) reported Q4 EPS of $6.15, $0.46 better than the analyst estimate of $5.69. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.76 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) reported Q4 EPS of $0.78, $0.11 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.09 billion versus the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SEVN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 annualized. This is a 66.7% increase from the prior dividend of $0.15. The...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) reported Q4 EPS of $1.63, $0.63 better than the analyst estimate of $1.00. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Progressive Corp. (PGR) click here.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE: PB) reported Q4 EPS of $1.38, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $1.37. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Prosperity Bancshares (PB) click here.
RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) reported Q4 EPS of $1.26, $0.36 better than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Underwriting income(1) of $49.7 million on a combined ratio(1) of 80.7. For earnings history and earnings-related data on RLI Corp. (RLI) click here.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Universal Stainless & Alloy (NASDAQ: USAP) reported Q4 EPS of ($0.18), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $43.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $42.1 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ: ISBC) reported Q4 EPS of $0.40, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $0.32. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Investors Bancorp (ISBC) click here.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) reported Q4 EPS of $0.85, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.66. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.26 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. GUIDANCE:. Net production, excluding...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Levi (NYSE: LEVI) reported Q4 EPS of $0.41, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.7 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) reported Q4 EPS of $1.15, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.98. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) click here.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Axis Capital (NYSE: AXS) reported Q4 EPS of $2.13, $0.85 better than the analyst estimate of $1.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.39 million versus the consensus estimate of $816.88 million. For earnings history and...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL) reported Q4 EPS of $0.90, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.7 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) reported Q4 EPS of $1.36, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $1.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. For earnings history...
SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) reported Q4 EPS of ($0.82), $0.68 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). FFO of $1.52 Per Share. For earnings history and earnings-related data on SL Green Realty (SLG) click here.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) reported Q4 EPS of $1.24, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $1.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $159.63 million versus the consensus estimate of $144.98 million. Ending AUM of $106.6 billion; average AUM of $101.6 billion for the fourth quarter.
Comments / 0