ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Reports In-Line Q4 EPS

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Methanex (MEOH) Reports Q4 EPS of $2.43

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) reported Q4 EPS of $2.43, versus $1.29 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.25 billion, versus $1.08 billion reported last year. For...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Rollins (ROL) Misses Q4 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rollins (NYSE: ROL) reported Q4 EPS of $0.14, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $600.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $585.03 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs (GS) Misses Q4 EPS by 95c, Revenue Beats

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) reported Q4 EPS of $10.81, $0.95 worse than the analyst estimate of $11.76. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.64 billion versus the consensus estimate of $12.08 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Abbott (ABT) Tops Q4 EPS by 13c; Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Abbott (NYSE: ABT) reported Q4 EPS of $1.32, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $1.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bhlb#Berkshire Hills Bancorp#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Tops Q4 EPS by 46c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) reported Q4 EPS of $6.15, $0.46 better than the analyst estimate of $5.69. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.76 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

International Paper Company (IP) Misses Q4 EPS by 11c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) reported Q4 EPS of $0.78, $0.11 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.09 billion versus the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Progressive Corp. (PGR) Tops Q4 EPS by 63c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) reported Q4 EPS of $1.63, $0.63 better than the analyst estimate of $1.00. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Progressive Corp. (PGR) click here.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Tops Q4 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE: PB) reported Q4 EPS of $1.38, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $1.37. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Prosperity Bancshares (PB) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

RLI Corp. (RLI) Tops Q4 EPS by 36c

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) reported Q4 EPS of $1.26, $0.36 better than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Underwriting income(1) of $49.7 million on a combined ratio(1) of 80.7. For earnings history and earnings-related data on RLI Corp. (RLI) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Universal Stainless & Alloy (USAP) Misses Q4 EPS by 5c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Universal Stainless & Alloy (NASDAQ: USAP) reported Q4 EPS of ($0.18), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $43.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $42.1 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Tops Q4 EPS by 8c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ: ISBC) reported Q4 EPS of $0.40, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $0.32. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Investors Bancorp (ISBC) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Hess Corp. (HES) Tops Q4 EPS by 19c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) reported Q4 EPS of $0.85, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.66. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.26 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. GUIDANCE:. Net production, excluding...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Levi (LEVI) Tops Q4 EPS by 1c, Offers Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Levi (NYSE: LEVI) reported Q4 EPS of $0.41, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.7 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Tops Q4 EPS by 17c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) reported Q4 EPS of $1.15, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.98. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Axis Capital (AXS) Tops Q4 EPS by 85c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Axis Capital (NYSE: AXS) reported Q4 EPS of $2.13, $0.85 better than the analyst estimate of $1.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.39 million versus the consensus estimate of $816.88 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ball Corp. (BLL) Reports In-Line Q4 EPS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL) reported Q4 EPS of $0.90, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.7 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Tops Q4 EPS by 2c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) reported Q4 EPS of $1.36, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $1.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. For earnings history...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

SL Green Realty (SLG) Misses Q4 EPS by 68c

SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) reported Q4 EPS of ($0.82), $0.68 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). FFO of $1.52 Per Share. For earnings history and earnings-related data on SL Green Realty (SLG) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Cohen & Steers (CNS) Tops Q4 EPS by 21c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) reported Q4 EPS of $1.24, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $1.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $159.63 million versus the consensus estimate of $144.98 million. Ending AUM of $106.6 billion; average AUM of $101.6 billion for the fourth quarter.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy