ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Banner Corp. (BANR) Tops Q4 EPS by 26c

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Tops Q4 EPS by 17c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) reported Q4 EPS of $1.15, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.98. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

United Rentals (URI) Tops Q4 EPS by 63c; $1B Stock Buyback

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. United Rentals (NYSE: URI) reported Q4 EPS of $7.39, $0.63 better than the analyst estimate of $6.76. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.78 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Announced a new $1...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Freeport-McMoran (FCX) Tops Q4 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Freeport-McMoran (NYSE: FCX) reported Q4 EPS of $0.96, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.16 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Tops Q4 EPS by 34c; Offers Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) reported Q4 EPS of $4.56, $0.34 better than the analyst estimate of $4.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.38 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banr#Wall Street#Banner Corp#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Intel (INTC) Tops Q4 EPS by 19c, Q1 Guidance Missed

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) reported Q4 EPS of $1.09, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. GUIDANCE:. Intel sees Q1 2022...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Amphenol (APH) Tops Q4 EPS by 7c; Guides Q1 Revenues Above the Street

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Amphenol (NYSE: APH) reported Q4 EPS of $0.70, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.63. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.03 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. GUIDANCE:. Amphenol sees Q1 2022...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Tops Q4 EPS by 5c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) reported Q4 EPS of $3.17, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $3.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Outlook:. "While...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) Tops Q4 EPS by 11c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Simmons First National Corp (NASDAQ: SFNC) reported Q4 EPS of $0.52, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.41. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) click...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

W.R. Berkley (WRB) Tops Q4 EPS by 35c

W.R. Berkley (NYSE: WRB) reported Q4 EPS of $1.59, $0.35 better than the analyst estimate of $1.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.58 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on W.R. Berkley (WRB) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NI (NATI) Tops Q4 EPS by 5c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NI (NASDAQ: NATI) reported Q4 EPS of $0.60, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.55. Revenue for the quarter came in at $421 million versus the consensus estimate of $411 million. GUIDANCE:. NI sees Q1 2022...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CVB Financial (CVBF) Tops Q4 EPS by 5c

CVB Financial (NASDAQ: CVBF) reported Q4 EPS of $0.35, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.30. For earnings history and earnings-related data on CVB Financial (CVBF) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Tops Q4 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE: PB) reported Q4 EPS of $1.38, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $1.37. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Prosperity Bancshares (PB) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ServiceNow (NOW) Tops Q4 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) reported Q4 EPS of $1.46, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $1.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.61 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.6 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

3M Co. (MMM) Tops Q4 EPS by 29c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 3M Co. (NYSE: MMM) reported Q4 EPS of $2.31, $0.29 better than the analyst estimate of $2.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Axis Capital (AXS) Tops Q4 EPS by 85c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Axis Capital (NYSE: AXS) reported Q4 EPS of $2.13, $0.85 better than the analyst estimate of $1.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.39 million versus the consensus estimate of $816.88 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Anthem (ANTM) Tops Q4 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) reported Q4 EPS of $5.14, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $5.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $36 billion versus the consensus estimate of $36.51 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

NASDAQ (NDAQ) Tops Q4 EPS by 16c

NASDAQ (NASDAQ: NDAQ) reported Q4 EPS of $1.93, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $1.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $885 million versus the consensus estimate of $866.09 million. GUIDANCE:. The company is initiating its 2022 non-GAAP operating expense guidance to a range of $1,680 to $1,760...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Corning (GLW) Tops Q4 EPS by 2c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Corning (NYSE: GLW) reported Q4 EPS of $0.54, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.52. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.7 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Landstar System (LSTR) Tops Q4 EPS by 18c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) reported Q4 EPS of $2.99, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $2.81. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.95 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cohen & Steers (CNS) Tops Q4 EPS by 21c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) reported Q4 EPS of $1.24, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $1.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $159.63 million versus the consensus estimate of $144.98 million. Ending AUM of $106.6 billion; average AUM of $101.6 billion for the fourth quarter.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy