Banner Corp. (BANR) Tops Q4 EPS by 26c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) reported Q4 EPS of $1.46, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $1.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.61 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.6 billion.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO