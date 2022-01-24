Banner Corp. (BANR) Tops Q4 EPS by 26c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) reported Q4 EPS of $1.15, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.98. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) click here.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. United Rentals (NYSE: URI) reported Q4 EPS of $7.39, $0.63 better than the analyst estimate of $6.76. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.78 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Announced a new $1...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Freeport-McMoran (NYSE: FCX) reported Q4 EPS of $0.96, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.16 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) reported Q4 EPS of $4.56, $0.34 better than the analyst estimate of $4.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.38 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) reported Q4 EPS of $1.09, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. GUIDANCE:. Intel sees Q1 2022...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Amphenol (NYSE: APH) reported Q4 EPS of $0.70, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.63. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.03 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. GUIDANCE:. Amphenol sees Q1 2022...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) reported Q4 EPS of $3.17, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $3.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Outlook:. "While...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Simmons First National Corp (NASDAQ: SFNC) reported Q4 EPS of $0.52, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.41. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) click...
W.R. Berkley (NYSE: WRB) reported Q4 EPS of $1.59, $0.35 better than the analyst estimate of $1.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.58 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on W.R. Berkley (WRB) click here.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NI (NASDAQ: NATI) reported Q4 EPS of $0.60, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.55. Revenue for the quarter came in at $421 million versus the consensus estimate of $411 million. GUIDANCE:. NI sees Q1 2022...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE: PB) reported Q4 EPS of $1.38, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $1.37. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Prosperity Bancshares (PB) click here.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) reported Q4 EPS of $1.46, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $1.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.61 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.6 billion.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 3M Co. (NYSE: MMM) reported Q4 EPS of $2.31, $0.29 better than the analyst estimate of $2.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Axis Capital (NYSE: AXS) reported Q4 EPS of $2.13, $0.85 better than the analyst estimate of $1.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.39 million versus the consensus estimate of $816.88 million. For earnings history and...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) reported Q4 EPS of $5.14, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $5.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $36 billion versus the consensus estimate of $36.51 billion.
NASDAQ (NASDAQ: NDAQ) reported Q4 EPS of $1.93, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $1.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $885 million versus the consensus estimate of $866.09 million. GUIDANCE:. The company is initiating its 2022 non-GAAP operating expense guidance to a range of $1,680 to $1,760...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Corning (NYSE: GLW) reported Q4 EPS of $0.54, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.52. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.7 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) reported Q4 EPS of $2.99, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $2.81. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.95 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) reported Q4 EPS of $1.24, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $1.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $159.63 million versus the consensus estimate of $144.98 million. Ending AUM of $106.6 billion; average AUM of $101.6 billion for the fourth quarter.
Comments / 0