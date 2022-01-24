ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travelers (TRV) Tops Q4 EPS by $1.35

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

StreetInsider.com

Dow (DOW) Tops Q4 EPS by 10c

Dow (NYSE: DOW) reported Q4 EPS of $2.15, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $2.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $14.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $14.31 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Conmed (CNMD) Tops Q4 EPS by 1c

Conmed (NYSE: CNMD) reported Q4 EPS of $1.07, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $1.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $274 million versus the consensus estimate of $278.76 million. GUIDANCE:. Conmed sees FY2022 EPS...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Tops Q4 EPS by 2c

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) reported Q4 EPS of $1.36, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $1.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. For earnings history...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NI (NATI) Tops Q4 EPS by 5c

NI (NASDAQ: NATI) reported Q4 EPS of $0.60, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.55. Revenue for the quarter came in at $421 million versus the consensus estimate of $411 million. GUIDANCE:. NI sees Q1 2022...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Packaging Corp. (PKG) Tops Q4 EPS by 70c

Packaging Corp. (NYSE: PKG) reported Q4 EPS of $2.76, $0.70 better than the analyst estimate of $2.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. GUIDANCE:. Packaging Corp. sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Cohen & Steers (CNS) Tops Q4 EPS by 21c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) reported Q4 EPS of $1.24, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $1.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $159.63 million versus the consensus estimate of $144.98 million. Ending AUM of $106.6 billion; average AUM of $101.6 billion for the fourth quarter.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Axis Capital (AXS) Tops Q4 EPS by 85c

Axis Capital (NYSE: AXS) reported Q4 EPS of $2.13, $0.85 better than the analyst estimate of $1.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.39 million versus the consensus estimate of $816.88 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Hess Corp. (HES) Tops Q4 EPS by 19c

Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) reported Q4 EPS of $0.85, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.66. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.26 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. GUIDANCE:. Net production, excluding...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Danaher (DHR) Tops Q4 EPS by 21c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Danaher (NYSE: DHR) reported Q4 EPS of $2.69, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $2.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

RPC Inc (RES) Tops Q4 EPS by 3c

RPC Inc (NYSE: RES) reported Q4 EPS of $0.06, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $268.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on RPC Inc (RES) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Whirlpool (WHR) Tops Q4 EPS by 30c

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) reported Q4 EPS of $6.14, $0.30 better than the analyst estimate of $5.84. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.82 billion versus the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. GUIDANCE:. Whirlpool sees FY2022 GAAP...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Abbott (ABT) Tops Q4 EPS by 13c; Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Abbott (NYSE: ABT) reported Q4 EPS of $1.32, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $1.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

United Rentals (URI) Tops Q4 EPS by 63c; $1B Stock Buyback

United Rentals (NYSE: URI) reported Q4 EPS of $7.39, $0.63 better than the analyst estimate of $6.76. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.78 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Announced a new $1...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Primis Financial (FRST) Tops Q4 EPS by 5c

Primis Financial (NASDAQ: FRST) reported Q4 EPS of $0.31, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.26. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Primis Financial (FRST) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

First Bancorp. (FBP) Tops Q4 EPS by 3c

First Bancorp. (NYSE: FBP) reported Q4 EPS of $0.35, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.32. For earnings history and earnings-related data on First Bancorp. (FBP) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Tops Q4 EPS by 1c

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE: PB) reported Q4 EPS of $1.38, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $1.37. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Prosperity Bancshares (PB) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Intel (INTC) Tops Q4 EPS by 19c, Q1 Guidance Missed

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) reported Q4 EPS of $1.09, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. GUIDANCE:. Intel sees Q1 2022...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Levi (LEVI) Tops Q4 EPS by 1c, Offers Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Levi (NYSE: LEVI) reported Q4 EPS of $0.41, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.7 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

LendingClub (LC) Tops Q4 EPS by 5c, Offers Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LendingClub (NYSE: LC) reported Q4 EPS of $0.27, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $262.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $245.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

