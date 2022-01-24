Travelers (TRV) Tops Q4 EPS by $1.35

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Danaher (NYSE: DHR) reported Q4 EPS of $2.69, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $2.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO