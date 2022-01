WILLIAMSPORT — Tammy A. Weber of Montoursville became President of the Pennsylvania Association of Elder Law Attorneys (PAELA) in 2022. PAELA is an organization of over 180 Pennsylvania lawyers. It provides advocacy and education on issues of importance to older adults, people with special needs, and their families. There are many complicated issues confronting lawyers who represent older adults and the disabled. PAELA provides an informational, educational, and networking resource for them. It also works with legislators to improve the laws protecting older and special needs individuals.

