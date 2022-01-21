ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Central Mountain handles BEA in wrestling

Lockhaven Express
 1 day ago

Things looked gloomy for the Central Mountain wrestling team as it traveled to Wingate Thursday night to battle the No. eight team in AA. Thursday’s match against BEA marked the Wildcats’ first time in action since Jan. 8 after COVID-19 complications interrupted CM’s 5-2 start. The Wildcats quickly shrugged the rust...

www.lockhaven.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Wrestling guru Augie Facundo injects much-needed spark into Bay City Central

BAY CITY, MI – Augie Facundo has coached state champions, national finalists and college all-Americans in his wrestling travels. When he surveys the Bay City Central wrestling room, he only sees a rag-tag bunch. But they are his rag-tag bunch. And that great big beaming smile on Facundo’s face...
WWE
Kingsport Times-News

Prep roundup: Union doubles up Wise Central in Mountain 7 matchup

WISE — Defending VHSL Class 2 champion Union grabbed an early lead and romped to a 76-38 victory over Wise Central in Mountain 7 District boys basketball action Wednesday night. The Bears’ Bradley Bunch nearly matched the Warriors’ team total with a game-high 36 points. Union showed additional firepower...
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Reese
recordpatriot.com

Benzie Central and Frankfort wrestling prepping for postseason

BENZIE COUNTY – Benzie Central hosted a conference meet on Wednesday night, featuring Roscommon, Houghton Lake, and Frankfort. The Huskies throttled the Bobcats, 66-12, and took down the Panthers, 51-24, though numerous matches resulted in forfeits due to roster construction or illness. Benzie Central remains a young group, yet...
FRANKFORT, MI
South Florida Sun Sentinel

St. Thomas Aquinas’ Zion Turner commits to UConn Huskies

St. Thomas Aquinas three-time state champion quarterback Zion Turner committed to the Connecticut Huskies, he announced this week on Twitter. Turner, who is the only St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback to win three consecutive state titles as a starter, revealed his decision after receiving an offer from the Huskies in early December. Ranked a three-star prospect by 247sports, Turner chose UConn ...
NFL
Tribune-Review

Chartiers Valley football expects challenging schedule after realignment

Now that the WPIAL has the conference alignments for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, teams can start preparing for familiar faces and new foes in the fall. That will be the case for Chartiers Valley. The Colts will return to the Class 4A Parkway Conference with familiar opponents from the past two years: Blackhawk, Montour and New Castle.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bea#Eagles#Combat#Aa#Cm#Styx
Lockhaven Express

CM girls basketball falls to Shamokin at home

MILL HALL – Central Mountain had it within seven points in the final three minutes of action but simply could not piece together enough productive offensive possession in order to down the now nine-win Indians of Shamokin Friday night at home. “Ultimately you have to have someone who can...
SHAMOKIN, PA
Cecil Whig

Scott leads Bo Manor over North East

Senior Jonas Scott lived up to his billing as captain of the Bohemia Manor basketball team when his team needed him most. Attempting to get back to its winning ways after some recent defeats, Scott scored a game-high 26 points and the Eagles held off rival North East for a 47-36 victory on Tuesday in Chesapeake City. The game was also marked by the 10th time Bohemia Manor coach Sandy Grimes and his son - North East coach - Seth Grimes, went head-to-head. "We just look forward to competing," Sandy Grimes said. "I don't take special joy in beating (Seth). I know he is having a rough year. Our point of emphasis is we have to play, you have to press. Jonas was comfortable today, he has a ton of talent and I feel he has to carry the team, as the captain, as none of our other boys have played varsity basketball before."
NORTH EAST, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy