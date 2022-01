A fireplace takes a lot of watching and “feeding” if it is going to keep a room warm. Today’s wood-burning fireplaces use logs cut to the right size to fit into the fireplace. A metal basket holds the logs behind andirons, and a fire screen blocks the ashes and cinders from spilling out into the room. The poker is a tool used to turn or move burning logs. The shovel removes the ashes when the fire is put out. But what is the use of the big box with a lid that is on the floor next to the fireplace?

