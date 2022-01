Manchester United and Brentford will meet competitively for the first time since 1975 when they face one another at the Brentford Community Stadium.Originally scheduled for 14 December, the rearranged Premier League clash comes as both clubs look for on-field improvement.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brentford host Manchester UnitedThomas Frank’s side have lost four of their last five in the league and slipped to 14th.For Manchester United, clear signs of improvement under Ralf Rangnick are yet to become apparent, with Aston Villa holding them to a deserved draw last time out.Here’s everything you need to know ahead...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO