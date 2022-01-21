ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sundance 2022 Review: “A Love Song” Stirs the Soul

By Stephen Saito
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“I’ve been trying to do this for seven years,” Faye (Dale Dickey) says, plunging a knife into a carton of ice cream to share with Lito (Wes Studi), who dutifully holds up a sugar cone as she tries to scoop it out for him in “A Love Song.” It shouldn’t be...

Comments / 0

Deadline

Sundance Review: Carey Williams’ ‘Emergency’

What if there was more to the Goldilocks story? Picture this: when the three Bears (who are in college) get home, Goldilocks has eaten all the porridge, got drunk, and is now passed out on the living room floor. However, instead of doing something about it, they drive around town for hours arguing about whether they take her to the hospital or leave her on the front doorstep of a frat house because they fear police retaliation. I’ve just summed up director Carey Williams’ new film Emergency which had its debut at the Sundance Festival on opening night in the U.S. Dramatic...
MOVIES
solzyatthemovies.com

Fire of Love – Sundance 2022

Fire of Love celebrates the love story between volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft through the archival footage they left behind. I’ve been on a natural disaster thriller kick of late so it’s only natural that I end my first day of Sundance with this unique love story. What a beauty it is! I mean, sure, it’s a sad ending with their deaths coming at the hands of a volcanic explosion at Japan’s Mount Unzen in 1991. But on the other hand, they died together doing something that they love. Part of me can’t help but wonder what they would make of films like Dante’s Peak or Volcano, both of which are celebrating 25 years in February and April, respectively. But I digress. Anyway, Fire of Love would fit right at home with National Geographic Documentary Films.
MOVIES
maroonweekly.com

Movie Review: “Swan Song”

Cameron Turner (Mahershala Ali) is terminally ill, but he has the chance to spare his family from watching him die. “Swan Song” explores the difference between sacrifice and selfishness as Turner battles between his two options – should he tell his family that he has limited time left with them and allow them to grieve, or indistinguishably clone himself to spend the rest of their lives with “him?”
MOVIES
sailmagazine.com

Book Review: Sailor Song

Sailor Song is the ultimate guide to the music of working sailors during the 18th and 19th centuries. The book includes lyrics and sheet music for 50 of the most beloved sea songs with fascinating historical background on the adjoining page. Chapter introductions provide valuable context for the songs and their origins, while gorgeous, vibrant illustrations by Jonny Hannah bring the book to life in his signature style. Whether or not you’re a musician, if you’re interested in nautical history do not skip this beautiful volume. Available on Amazon or wherever books are sold.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
sunnews.org

Ben Lowe to debut classical album at Love Songs

Ben Lowe, one of the hottest new Baritone voices in the world of classical music is set to appear at the upcoming “Love Songs” event Feb. 12 at Old Ranch Country Club in Seal Beach, according to Chad Berlinghieri, Artist Director of the Seal Beach Symphony. He said...
SEAL BEACH, CA
womenandhollywood.com

Sundance 2022 Women Directors: Meet Adamma Ebo – “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”

Adamma Ebo is a Nigerian-American writer, director, and producer who works alongside her identical twin, Adanne Ebo. Both wrote on “Mrs. & Mrs. Smith,” an upcoming Amazon series. They also wrote for “Girls on the Bus” for Netflix/WBTV, and were just staffed on HBO Max’s new animated Batman series. They have several projects in development.
MOVIES
rekkerd.org

Love Songs: Soulful RnB Compositions by Early Nineties

Prime Loops has introduced a collection of 10 R&B and Soul samples from the Early Nineties label. Inspired by authentic R&B, the Love Songs sample pack is filled with soft textures, intricate guitar melodies, and lush chord progressions. Crafted with live guitars and analog synthesizers, this collection pulls from many...
MUSIC
Screendaily

‘When You Finish Saving The World’: Sundance Review

Jesse Eisenberg makes his directorial debut with this biting family drama. The collision between selflessness and self-regard, the impetus to connect with strangers versus the urge to shut down our nearest and dearest: all of this is explored in the microcosm of a liberal family unit in Jesse Eisenberg’s abrasive and perceptive directorial debut. The focus of this astringent, stingingly funny domestic drama is the relationship (or lack of) between the politically engaged but socially inept Evelyn (Julianne Moore) and her teenage son Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard), an aspiring musician who live-streams his jejune folk rock noodling to his 20,000 online followers. This is pretty much exactly the kind of film that anyone familiar with Eisenberg’s body of acting work might imagine he would make: it’s sharp, challenging and wry, but as insistent and uncomfortable as a splinter.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: Fire of Love Gracefully Captures a Deathly Bond with Volcanic Wonders

In a bond forged over mutual fascination (or obsession) with the mysteries of volcanoes, Katia and Maurice Krafft dedicated their lives to discovering everything they could about these natural phenomena. Forces of both awe-inspiring wonder and tragic disaster, Sara Dosa’s archival documentary Fire of Love gracefully captures this extreme dichotomy while also getting to the heart of what drove this couple to abandon a routine, domesticated lifestyle and literally sacrifice their lives in the mission to save others. In telling their devotion to one of the natural world’s most dangerous forces, Dosa crafts a documentary that would make Herzog proud—and an ideal double feature with Into the Inferno, his collaboration with volcanologist Clive Oppenheimer, which also features the Kraffts.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh To Star In Scripted Supernatural Thriller Podcast ‘Don’t Mind: Cruxmont’

EXCLUSIVE: Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury in Netflix hit series Bridgerton, is moving into podcasting. The actor, who also starred in two seasons of Doctor Who, is to star in scripted podcast Don’t Mind: Cruxmont. The series comes from Fool & Scholar Productions, which is behind the Dungeons and Dragons podcast Dark Dice starring Jeff Goldblum. Don’t Mind: Cruxmont is a supernatural mystery thriller set in the fictional English village of Cruxmont, a sleepy town with a dark secret. Andoh, who is also producing an adaptation of Island Queen with Bridgerton director Julie Anne Robinson, voices the role of Dr. Gwen Kingston, a...
TV & VIDEOS
Sundance 2022 Review: Isabel Castro’s “Mija” Dares to Dream

“He sounds good, but he’s having a meltdown now,” Doris Munoz tells a seemingly unconcerned stagehand as her client Cuco loses his way on stage at a concert in “Mija,” not knowing the lyrics to the song the band’s playing and doing his best to fake it. The fact that no casual listener would notice this is of cold comfort, and Munoz is more concerned for the musician she’s managed since leaving college than what anyone else thinks, but beyond actually caring for his welfare, the anxiety would appear to tap into something deeper as Isabel Castro’s sensational film makes clear that Munoz feels as if she’s pushed out on such a stage every day as the daughter of undocumented immigrants who has U.S. citizenship, having to put on some kind of facade that everything’s going fine when she feels it’s teetering on the edge of complete disaster.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Fresh Review – Sundance 2022

In the modern world dating and relationships, and online dating apps, can seem at best a gamble and at worst a round of Russian roulette. Fresh is a film that leans more towards the latter. The film centers around its main heroine Noa, Daisy-Edgar Jones (Normal People, War of the Worlds), a young woman whose disgust for dating is changed by a chance encounter in a grocery store with her would-be prince charming, an awkwardly charming man named Steve (Sebastian Stan). Even by today’s standards, things start to move fast, and it isn’t long before Steve suggests that the couple go out for a reclusive getaway in the wilderness. It isn’t long before Noa begins to suspect that Steve isn’t quite everything and that the wild appetites that he harbors in his heart, may be more than the stomach can handle.
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

Sundance 2022: Fire of Love, Riotsville, USA, La Guerra Civil

A volcano's eruption, spewing lava in its giddiness, is a many splendored thing. So too is a relationship that seems to have been as certain as the earth’s movement, as if it were too a science. This is the phenomenon of Katia and Maurice Krafft, two people who were bonded by their love for volcanology. Together they would study magma, formations, the movement of the earth, sometimes in mighty close proximity to death. Maurice even dreamed of riding a canoe on lava, as part of his desire to live fast, preferring volcanoes to people. The opening footage of the film about them captures them alone, navigating a tricky rock formation, in silence. They were in tune with each other and with the earth, as this instance among many others indicates.
TV & VIDEOS
KEYT

Dale Dickey takes center stage at Sundance in ‘A Love Song’

NEW YORK (AP) — Dale Dickey tends to get “those crusty roles,” as she heard someone once call them. A familiar, craggy face from films like “Winter’s Bone” and “Hell or High Water,” Dickey has long been a riveting supporting player in rural dramas. But in the Sundance entry “A Love Song,” Dickey, long a standout character actor, finally takes the lead. Dickey’s performance as a widower camping next to a Colorado mountain lake is terse, tender and human to the core. And it’s easily one of the most endearing of this year’s Sundance Film Festival. For Dickey, it was a leap of faith. She says she’s used to “supporting roles that pop in and out with chainsaws and rifles and things.”
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Watcher’ Review: Maika Monroe Is Wasted on an Ineffectual Psycho-Drama

Chloe Okuno could have struck gold when production of “Watcher” was relocated from New York to Bucharest, Romania. The Eastern European city’s mix of bleak, brutalist architecture and baroque government buildings only add to the isolation that the film’s protagonist, Julia (Maika Monroe), feels as she tags along when her half-Romanian husband is transferred there for work. Add to that a stark language barrier and a neighbor who may or may not be spying on her from across the street, and you’ve got all the ingredients for a taut paranoid thriller. When writing the script along with Zack Ford, Okuno...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sundance Review: Lady Diana Documentary ‘The Princess’

The inner life of Diana Spencer has been imagined effectively in several recent speculative dramas, from TV’s The Crown to Pablo Larraín’s Spencer. Sundance documentary The Princess invites us into her world by tracing the intense interest that followed her engagement to Prince Charles in 1981 — and it’s riveting stuff. British director Ed Perkins (Tell Me Who I Am, Black Sheep) has crafted a story using a mixture of professional and amateur footage, eschewing a traditional narration for a cacophony of unidentified voices discussing Diana. Some are reporters ostensibly stating facts with a noticeable bias. Others are pundits judging and...
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘A Love Song’ Film Review: Dale Dickey Delivers a Career-Best Performance in Transcendent Love Story

If a weathered heart still searching for tenderness in the twilight of life were a movie, it would be “A Love Song.” This miraculously radiant first feature from writer-director Max Walker-Silverman tells a Western romance amid constellations and birds, delayed letters and brief encounters, and the worthwhile sorrow of loving and yearning to be loved.
MOVIES

