Asia

Nikon Japan Updates Release Dates of New Products

By dcnadmin
dailycameranews.com
 1 day ago

Nikon Japan issued updated release dates for several of their new products. The list consist of lenses and accessories. Nikon’s Z 24-120mm f4 S ($1,096.95 at B&H, Adorama) is a worthy and well...

www.dailycameranews.com

dailycameranews.com

Nikon Z fc Firmware Update Version 1.20 Released

Nikon released firmware update version 1.20 for the Z fc mirrorless camera. You can download the Nikon Z fc Firmware Update Version 1.20 from the links below with whole details. The Nikon Z fc’s compact, lightweight body is highly portable but packs superb operability and rendering capability, making it easy...
ELECTRONICS
dailycameranews.com

Nikon Z9 Hands-on Reviews

Here are the latest Nikon Z9 hands-on reviews. Nikon Z9 is available for sale and currently available for $5,496.95 at Amazon, B&H, Adorama. You can see the full review and hands-on videos of Nikon Z9 below. The Nikon Z9 is Nikon’s newest flagship camera. The flagship full frame mirrorless is...
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Nikon, Panasonic Absent from Japan’s Best Selling Cameras of 2021

BCN+R, a large retailer and holder of one of the largest databases of electronic sales in Japan, has published the top ten cameras sold in 2021. Notably absent from the list are Nikon and Panasonic. BCN+R regularly publishes trend and sales reports across multiple electronics markets, including cameras. While it...
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

Steam Deck Release Date Update Revealed by Valve

Valve has given eager fans a new update for when the Steam Deck, which is the forthcoming handheld PC manufactured by the company, will be releasing. Originally, Valve had intended to begin shipping out Steam Deck units to those who pre-ordered the platform in late 2021. However, due to shipping and manufacturing constraints that arose, this release date had to be pushed back into early 2022. Luckily, thanks to this new update, we now know when units will begin to ship out around the globe.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

BGMI 1.8 update APK release date, file size, and more

Players are highly looking forward to the new content that will be available in Battlegrounds Mobile India once the new update is released today. It is highly possible that BGMI 1.8 update APK will also hit the servers today and this article takes a look at the expected file size and the new features of the update.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

BGMI 1.8 update release date and time revealed officially

Much to the delight of players, Krafton has officially revealed the schedule of the BGMI 1.8 update and the update came much sooner than fans expected. The new update has already been released in PUBG Mobile and it is believed that the update rollout will conclude today. BGMI 1.8 update...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Pocky & Rocky Reshrined release date set for April in Japan

While most of Japan is still in Oshougatsu vacation mode, we got some news from Natsume Atari with a Japanese release date of April 21, 2022 for Pocky & Rocky Reshrined. The announcement comes from this week’s issue of Famitsu magazine. The Famitsu magazine features a preview of Pocky...
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Genshin Impact update 2.5 release date leaked

Genshin Impact 2.5 is expected to premiere on February 15, 2022, with Yae Miko making her debut in the first banner. After the massive increase in the number of leaks of the upcoming updates. Fans can’t wait for the release of the all-powerful and exciting Yae Miko. This release...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

PUBG Mobile 1.8 update release date and download time news

Kafton has confirmed that the new PUBG Mobile 1.8 update will be rolled out today, January 12th. This may catch a few fans by surprise, as most expected the big patch to arrive by the end of the week. But a new message from the development team confirms that downloads...
VIDEO GAMES
dailycameranews.com

Canon EOS R5 C now Available for Pre-order

The new Canon EOS R5 C mirrorless cinema camera is now available for pre-order at Amazon/B&HPhoto/Adorama for $4,499. In a strikingly elegant body, the Canon EOS R5C Cinema Camera combines the benefits of both the EOS R5 and Cinema EOS lineup cameras, providing a wide range of video and still formats and features. With the Canon EOS R5C, filmmakers, journalists, creators, and advanced amateurs can unlock their full creative potential with a cost-effective 8K, 4L, and FHD camera.
ELECTRONICS
nintendoeverything.com

Coromon secures March release date, new trailer

Coromon, the modern monster taming game from publisher Freedom Games and developer TRAGsoft, now has a release date. The two sides confirmed today that it will be reaching Switch on March 31. Coromon was confirmed for Switch last June. When the news was shared, it had a vague 2022 launch...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Amazon Shoppers Love This ‘Easy To Use’ Ring Light — Get It For Just $23 Today!

Whether working from home, attending school from your living room, or taking selfies and videos for ‘gram, TikTok, or YouTube, a ring light helps give you the extra lighting you need to really make the most of your posts. For pictures, videos, and Zoom calls, ring lights create much more flattering lighting, which really can make a big difference when meeting someone remotely. We recently updated our shopping guide to the best ring lights, and we rated the Selfila Video Conference Lighting Kit as one of the top options for working from home. Right now via Amazon Prime, you can snag...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2022: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. There are a few things to consider before picking out an Android phone. For starters, you’ll want to...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
dailycameranews.com

Canon EOS R5 C Features & Specs

Full Canon EOS R5 C Features & Specs leaked! In addition to the Canon EOS R5 C (Amazon/B&H/Adorama) see full list of Upcoming Canon Products on January 19, 2022. Compact and lightweight, the EOS R5 C is a true hybrid camera, boasting many of the video formats and features from the Cinema EOS lineup as well as many of the still capabilities of the EOS R5 camera in a beautifully designed body. The EOS R5 C is a complete package that offers filmmakers, multimedia journalists and advanced amanteurs a cost-effective 8K, 4L and FHD camera to help unlock their creative potential.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks.It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From clean,...
ELECTRONICS

