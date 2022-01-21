ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen today: Take a moment...

By WSHU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether this week has been a hectic one, or a quiet one,...

Listen tonight: Saving the best for last

Our music tonight includes Mozart's last piano concerto, Number 27, which many consider to be his best one. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Listen tonight: Inspired by flight

Our music tonight includes Christopher Tin's setting of Amelia Earhart's poem Courage, from his epic work To Shiver the Sky, and The Planets by Holst. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Listen today: Mendelssohn's Italian vacation

We'll do some armchair traveling during our music today with Mendelssohn's Italian Symphony, and Liszt's impression of Lake Wallenstadt in Switzerland. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Listen tonight: Jennifer Higdon's perfect cathedral

During our music this evening, we'll hear a piece Jennifer Higdon wrote in memory of her brother: Blue Cathedral, as well as Mozart's Clarinet Concerto. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Listen to George Alice take on Rüfüs Du Sol for Like A Version

Singer-songwriter George Alice transformed the Rüfüs Du Sol hit ‘Alive’ for triple j’s Like A Version. The triple j Unearthed High alumni – she triumphed in 2019 for her debut single ‘Circles’ – returned with her band to take part in Like A Version.
Folk Songs: Opening up traditional music to new audiences

Musician Nicole Singer, the organizer of Youth Traditional Song Weekend, which took place online this month due to the pandemic, is trying to bring young people and non-traditional audiences into folk music. WSHU’s Davis Dunavin brings us her story as part of Off The Path’s “Folk Songs” series.
Mama Cass Elliot, founding member of the popular ‘60s band The Mamas & the Papas, was born in Baltimore

Mama Cass Elliot, a founding member of the popular 1960s folk rock band The Mamas & the Pappas was known for her ethereal harmonies and solos and strong stage presence. Born Ellen Naomi Cohen in Baltimore, she moved with her family to Northwest Baltimore’s Forest Park where she attended Forest Park High School. While attending high school, she worked for The Jewish Times and later in ...
Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
Can we take a moment for Megan Fox’s engagement nails?

Type “engagement nails” into Google and you’ll get over 41,300,000 results. I get it. Even as somebody who isn’t the best with maintaining my nails (I have a broken nail RN as a result of picking off my shellac), I would want my nails to look their best if somebody was ever going to stick a ring on it.
Connecticut doo-wop legend Fred Parris dies at 85

Connecticut doo-wop legend Fred Parris has died. Parris founded the Five Satins in New Haven in 1954, and was best known for the hit “In the Still of the Night.”. Parris wrote the song and sang lead on it. He and his group, all New Haven locals, recorded it in the basement of Saint Bernadette Catholic Church in 1956.
Tyler Perry's Sistas Recap: Are Zac and Fatima Legally in the Clear?

Fatima wanted to move on with business as usual on Tyler Perry’s Sistas this week, but Zac wanted to take the time to talk things over. Zac said he wasn’t hungry for the dinner Fatima offered him and he would rather talk truthfully about what she did to Hayden. Fatima said she felt touched and turned on by the fact that Zac would’ve taken the rap for her, especially because she “handled Hayden” to keep Zac out of trouble. Awww! These two really are made for each other. Fatima then sweetly said her guard was down and she was trusting him...
Comedian Louie Anderson dead at 68

Louie Anderson, whose more than four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely, Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series “Baskets,” died Friday. He was 68.
