ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Kate Middleton jokes her dog will be ‘very upset’ as she cuddles therapy puppy

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20OLoS_0drlEwqw00

Kate Middleton joked that her family dog is “going to be very upset” with her after she spent time cuddling a therapy puppy during a visit to a hospital this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge travelled to Lancashire on Thursday 20 January to meet with staff at Clitheroe Community Hospital and thank them for their efforts during the pandemic.

Video footage of the visit showed the couple meeting Alfie, a 10-week-old cockapoo who will be trained to support patients and colleagues as a therapy dog .

Kate was first to enjoy a cuddle with the pup, describing him as “so sweet”, before encouraging William to do the same.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FuTZf_0drlEwqw00

As a member of hospital staff explained that Alfie will begin working as a therapy dog once he is seven months old, the cockapoo could be seen affectionately licking William’s face.

“Our dog is going to be very upset,” the Duchess added. “She’s going to be like ‘where have you been?’”

“Yeah, ‘who have you been seeing?’” William added.

The couple also met with GPs, nurses and patients at the hospital.

“We’re so grateful for all your hard work,” the Duke said. “I’m not sure there are enough words to say how grateful everyone is for what you have done.”

The hospital, which is in one of the areas of the country worst affected by Covid-19, has received a grant of more than £30,000 from NHS Charities Trust (NHSCT).

NHSCT, of which the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are joint royal patrons, is an organisation of more than 250 charities working to support NHS staff, volunteers and patients.

The grant has allowed the hospital to purchase new equipment for the wellbeing team, as well as a new therapy dog, Alfie.

Director of operations Catriona Logan said the Duchess was “really interested” to know how the pandemic had been for staff.

“We talked about how difficult it was for patients and families being separated by visiting restrictions. She was really engaging,” Logan said.

During the Lancashire trip, the royal couple also paid a visit to Church on the Street, a centre that helps people who are struggling with poverty, homelessness, addiction and other problems.

Here they met with Deacon Glover, an 11-year-old boy whose mother died last year.

“I know how you feel,” the Duke of Cambridge said. The Duke’s mother, Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in 1997 when he was 15 years old.

Resting his hand on Glover’s shoulder, William added: “It gets easier.”

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William’s Wife Convinced Queen Elizabeth To Move To Kensington Palace? Duchess Wants To Look After The Monarch

Kate Middleton allegedly advised Queen Elizabeth to move in with her family in Kensington Palace. Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth are, reportedly, very close. In fact, the two female royals have so much respect for each other. And the monarch also sees Middleton as one of her strongest and most reliable allies.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapy Dog#Volunteers#Homelessness#Uk#Gps#Nhs Charities Trust#Nhsct
shefinds

A Major Bombshell About Kate Middleton's Relationship With Prince William Leaked

Prince William and Kate Middleton have now been married for more than 10 years, but things weren’t always perfect for their pair throughout the duration of their lengthy courtship. Back in 2007 the pair endured a brief split during which Prince William was spotted out at a number of nightclubs letting loose while Middleton kept a brave face. Now royal biographer Ingrid Seward is speaking out about that time in the couple’s relationship, revealing how Kate likely felt.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Freezes Princes Charles, Harry Due To Their Scandals But Rewards Favorite Son Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth allegedly created decrees that would freeze out Prince Charles, Camilla, and Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a special relationship with her third child, Prince Andrew. When the latter was born, the queen was more prepared to become a mom because she was much older compared to when she had Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Therefore, she was more involved in Prince Andrew’s life compared to the latter’s older siblings.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

11 of the most lavish gifts Kate Middleton has received from the royal family

Since marrying Prince William in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge has received several royal family heirlooms. These have included some special pieces from Princess Diana's jewellery collection, as well as precious treasures from the Queen. Her Majesty has also bestowed various honours upon her granddaughter-in-law. Take a look at some...
WORLD
SheKnows

Why Princess Charlotte Reportedly Isn't Allowed to Have a Best Friend at School

Although the royal kids are like any other children in so many ways, there are certainly some notable differences — prospective future crowns not included. A royal insider just revealed that Princess Charlotte, who attends the same posh private school in London as her older brother, Prince George, reportedly isn’t encouraged to have a best friend in class — and it’s all in the spirit of inclusion. Jane Moore, co-host of the UK talk show Loose Women, has revealed that the six-year-old daughter of Kate Middleton and Prince William doesn’t have a BFF at school, according to UK outlet The Sun....
ENTERTAINMENT
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Likely To Become King After Queen Elizabeth Did This To Prince William? Sussex Family's Christmas Card Release Questioned

Searches for "Prince Harry King" reportedly surged after Queen Elizabeth did this to Prince William. Prince Harry continues to make headlines despite his graceful exit, alongside wife Meghan Markle, in January 2020. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a rift with his brother, Prince William, and the other members of the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kate Middleton Debuts Hair Change After Celebrating Her 40th Birthday

Kate Middleton is sporting a new 'do following her 40th birthday. Stepping out Wednesday for her first public outing of 2022 with her husband Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge debuted a slightly darker brunette hue and shorter hairstyle, styled in a signature blowout in a departure from her recent curly stylings. Visiting the Foundling Museum in honor of the U.K.'s first children's charity, Middleton paired her new hairstyle with a black turtleneck and pants paired with a long blue coat.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Pippa Middleton dresses down in funky print after sister Kate's 40th

Pippa Middleton may have been dressing down on Monday afternoon, but Kate's younger sister still looked as chic as can be, wearing one of her favourite tartan coats by Alexa Chung. Underneath her swish outerwear staple, she rocked a classic all black ensemble, which included a cosy roll neck, and finished off the look with crisp white trainers by Jimmy Choo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
romper.com

Meghan Markle Posed Just Like Princess Diana In Her First Photo With Daughter Lilibet

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to share their very first photo of daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana with the world, they did it on their own terms. The couple wore jeans, along with 2-year-old son Archie, and made the photo about their love for each other as a family. Much as Prince Harry’s own mother Princess Diana always tried to keep things focused on her children. Which is why Meghan’s pose with Lilibet in their first Christmas card as a family of four was so especially poignant. It looked just like a photo of Princess Diana smiling up at her own baby boy decades earlier. The pose of a mother who loves her baby.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

40 Kate Middleton Royal Fashion Moments That Stopped Us in Our Tracks

When you picture the royals, the first thing that can come to mind is their dazzling style. From extravagant gowns to expensive jewelry — or in Princess Diana’s case, her impeccable streetwear style — the royals always come dressed for success from head to toe. And after many Diana-less years, there was one royal in particular who made us fall back in love with Palace fashion: Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, who celebrates her 40th birthday today.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Prince William Is Facing a New Round of Accusations About His Alleged Affair With Rose Hanbury on Twitter

On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury first set Twitter ablaze in 2019, with claims that William had cheated on Kate during her pregnancy with their third child Prince Louis. When a British publication published details of the affair in April, William took immediate legal action against them and sent a warning to other outlets forbidding them from repeating the “false and highly damaging” claims first published in US outlet InTouch — and yes, you’re correct, this was all happening in the same timeline in which Meghan Markle was being told to keep quiet and limit her responses to the media’s unfair and inflammatory stories about her.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

446K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy