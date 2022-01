The Brooklyn Museum has appointed two deputy directors to its leadership team. Adjoa Jones de Almeida will be deputy director for learning and social impact and Carolyn Royston will be deputy director for engagement. Both of their positions are new ones at the museum. In a statement, Brooklyn Museum director Anne Pasternak said, “Adjoa and Carolyn are trailblazing arts leaders, and we are confident that they will make great contributions to advancing our commitments to audiences near and far and to deepening our social-change efforts.” Jones de Almeida has worked in the museum’s education division since 2013 and was named its director in...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO