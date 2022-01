Teton County Health Department has shifted locations for the COVID-19 Clinics for individuals ages 12 and up. Starting tomorrow, the 12+ clinic will take place at the Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole on South Park Loop Rd. The hours for these clinics will be Tuesdays from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 1:30 to 5:30 pm, and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm and 1:30 to 5:30 pm. Appointments are in high demand. Clinics for 5–11-year-olds will remain at the Teton County Health Department and continue to take place on Mondays from 3:00 -7:00 pm. Walk-ins are not available. To book a vaccine appointment, visit tetoncountywy.gov/covidvax.

TETON COUNTY, WY ・ 12 DAYS AGO