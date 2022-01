Enplanements at Jackson Hole Airport last month picked up from the same month last year, but were still below the numbers seen in 2019 before the pandemic. According to the report to the airport board, 45% more people caught flights out of Jackson Hole last month than in December of 2021, and 44% more arrived through the airport gates. All told, 79% more passengers utilized the Jackson Hole Airport terminal traveling both in or out of the valley during 2021 than did during the previous year, which was nearly 9% more than during pre-pandemic 2019.

JACKSON, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO