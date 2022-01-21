ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bat Out of Hell’ singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Meat Loaf, the singer best known for the “Bat Out of Hell” album, has...

