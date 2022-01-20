ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Microsoft Confirm Call of Duty to Remain On PlayStation

By Daniel Conlan
gamingintel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Spencer has said Microsoft will honor all agreements with Sony after the former’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. It’s the biggest deal in gaming’s history and one that has thrown up a lot of questions about the future of some of its most popular games. Microsoft’s...

gamingintel.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Xbox Game Pass To Get Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch & More

With Activision Blizzard joining the Xbox family, here’s what it means for Xbox Game Pass. The gaming world is in a state of shock today after learning of Microsoft’s massive $70bn take over of gaming giants, Activision Blizzard. Activision Blizzard has been mired in controversy in recent months...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Spencer
Charlie INTEL

Microsoft to acquire Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard

Microsoft has announced that they’re set to acquire Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard in a deal nearing $70 billion. Xbox owner Microsoft has announced that they’re taking over Activision Blizzard, the publisher behind Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch. Microsoft said on January 18, 2022,...
BUSINESS
TheSixthAxis

Xbox boss says he wants “to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation”

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has taken to Twitter to talk about one of the key bones of contention surrounding the agreed acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. While Sony has stated that they expect Microsoft to honour contractual agreements with Activision, Spencer has now confirmed that it’s Microsoft’s intention to “keep Call of Duty on PlayStation.”
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision Blizzard#Xbox Pc#Diablo#Microsoft Gaming
DBLTAP

Is Call of Duty Leaving PlayStation After the Xbox Deal?

Is Call of Duty leaving PlayStation after the Xbox deal?. Since Tuesday morning's ground-breaking announcement that Microsoft has a deal in place to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, the gaming world has collectively been holding its breath wondering whether or not those on PlayStation will soon have to say goodbye to the longtime blockbuster multiplayer FPS series.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Will Microsoft Ruin Activision Blizzard Or Fix It? What This Deal Means for Gamers

Tuesday, January 18 may well be remembered as one of the biggest moments in the history of the gaming industry. That probably sounds like hyperbole, but yesterday Microsoft announced that it was buying game maker Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion. Activision Blizzard is the company behind blockbuster games such as Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and, of course, Candy Crush. In a statement, Microsoft said that the sale would “provide building blocks for the metaverse”. “Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the...
BUSINESS
gamingintel.com

PS3 Games Appear on PS5 Store Amid Backwards Compatibility Rumors

It appears that PS3 games may soon be playable directly on PS5 consoles, as the titles begin to appear on the PlayStation Store. Backward compatibility is something that is important to a lot of gamers in 2022. As we head further into the next generation of gaming, it’s important to still have a way to play older titles.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

What to Expect for Call of Duty & Warzone After Microsoft Acquisition

Here’s what you can expect from Call of Duty and Warzone following Microsoft’s huge acquisition of Activision. Call of Duty is one of the most popular and successful video game franchises of all time, with every new entry selling millions of copies. However, players now have lots of questions about the future of the series.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Overwatch
pushsquare.com

PlayStation's Call of Duty Marketing Deal Almost Certainly Ending

Sony's marketing deal with Call of Duty, which promotes the latest game alongside PlayStation 5 and PS4 consoles and gives owners digital goodies on the platforms, will almost certainly come to an end as a result of Microsoft's $70 billion purchase of the company. Sony has been a key partner for the series since 2014 entry Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, with Activision partnering with Xbox before then.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

All New Games Microsoft Owns After Activision Blizzard Purchase

Microsoft just made one of the biggest gaming acquisitions in history by purchasing Activision Blizzard, and Xbox now owns some major games and franchises. In case you haven’t heard, Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard for a staggering $68.7 billion. And although the price seems steep, it’s worth noting that Activision is the publisher for some of gaming’s biggest franchises.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Will Modern Warfare 2 Be Xbox Exclusive After Microsoft Buyout?

Following Microsoft’s buyout of Activision, the big question on the lips of Call of Duty fans is whether Modern Warfare 2 will be an Xbox exclusive!. Call of Duty has been the biggest FPS series on PlayStation and Xbox for the past few console generations however, this could all be about to change.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

What Does PlayStation Look Like Without Call of Duty? - Beyond 732

-On this week's episode of Podcast Beyond, IGN's PlayStation Podcast, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Jada Griffin, Mark Medina, and Matt Kim to dive into the big news of the week, and, unsurprisingly, we dig into the Activision-Xbox deal. On a PlayStation show, you say? Well, we discuss what this potential deal means for PlayStation players - should Activision and Blizzard games and franchises like Overwatch 2, Diablo IV, and perhaps most notably, Call of Duty, go exclusive to Xbox consoles and subscription services on console and PC, where does that leave PlayStation? After all, Call of Duty is always one of the industry's best-selling games, and one of the biggest games, with timed exclusives as part of nearly every recent entry, a major factor for PlayStation players. Should future Call of Duty games go away from PlayStation, we discuss what that means for Call of Duty Warzone and more broadly the first-person shooter and multiplayer landscapes on PS4 and PS5. We discuss what PlayStation's recent moves to acquire teams and exclusive games from third parties mean for its future (and why we think multiplayer experiences will be a big part of the PS5's lifecycle), and whether bringing back old franchises like Killzone or Resistance makes sense versus new games. for the PS4 and PS5 player base. We examine PlayStation's recent first-party multiplayer efforts, multiplayer hits on PlayStation Plus, and more as we discuss this, as well as whether the Xbox-Activision deal and the obvious focus on Xbox Game Pass, will cause any shifts to PlayStation's upcoming alleged subscription plans. Our PlayStation podcast also digs into the new Horizon Forbidden West trailer, as well as God of War's success on PC. Plus, we dive into all the games we've been playing, including Jonathon finally beating Horizon Zero Dawn's The Frozen Wilds DLC, Matt beating Death Stranding, Mark continues to work through Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Jada's Demon's Souls trophy hunting. And, for those looking forward to the release of Windjammers 2, Jonathon also speaks to the CEO of DotEmu, Cyrille Imbert, about the series' surprising success on PlayStation a few years ago, their goals with the sequel, and more. 00:00:00 Introduction 00:02:09 Xbox Acquiring Activision-Blizzard 00:50:56 New Horizon Trailer 00:53:06 God of War has a huge PC launch 00:55:52 Interview with DotEmu CEO about Windjammers 2 1:29:56 What we're playing and conclusion.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy