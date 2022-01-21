Halestorm Members Unharmed After Tour Bus Catches Fire

PLYMOUTH (CBS) — A Peter Pan bus caught on fire on Route 3 in Plymouth on Friday. The Plymouth Fire Department said there were no reported injuries to passengers on the bus. Firefighters said the fire was in the engine compartment and was caused by a fuel leak. At one point, smoke was pouring from the bus on the side of the road between Exit 7 and Exit 3. Massachusetts State Police said they a report about the bus fire at around 10:30 a.m. A Peter Pan bus caught on fire on Route 3 in Plymouth on Friday. (Photo Credit: Nancy Keenan Sargent) Route 3 southbound was momentarily closed at Exit 7 while the firefighters put out the fire. The fire has since been extinguished, and firefighters are working to get the bus towed and cleaned up. Passengers on the bus are now scheduled to be picked up by another bus and taken to another location.

PLYMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO