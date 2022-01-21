ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer news: Cannavaro interviewed for Everton job

By BBC Sport
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleItalian World Cup-winning defender Fabio Cannavaro has been...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

Fabio Cannavaro was a brilliant player who led Italy to World Cup glory but his coaching CV includes a £10.6m-a-year stint in Guangzhou and stints in the UAE and Saudi Arabia... no wonder Everton fans are baffled that he's been interviewed for the top job!

Fabio Cannavaro was certainly a magnificent footballer, an uncompromising centre-half who memorably captained Italy to the World Cup in 2006 and won the Ballon d'Or that same year. But beyond appreciation and nostalgia for Cannavaro the player, there seems to be no logical reason why Everton would wish to interview...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

A Former Ballon d'Or Winner Has Been Interviewed For Vacant Everton Job

In a quite unexpected turn, former World Cup and Ballon d'Or winner Fabio Cannavaro has been interviewed for the vacant managerial post at Everton. It was announced on Sunday that after just six-and-a-half months in charge at Goodison Park, former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez had been relieved of his duties following the club's damning 2-1 defeat to Norwich City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Manchester United striker at Brentford

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker’s angry reaction during Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford.Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions.But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left.The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering “why?”.However, United interim boss Rangnick said: “He was asking ‘why me’?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team.“We were 2-0 up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Fabio Cannavaro
The Independent

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit warning for Man Utd

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could be set to leave Manchester United after just one season back at Old Trafford. The Sun reports Ronaldo’s representatives have told the club that failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League would prompt the 36-year-old to look for an exit.The same paper writes that Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is a target for AC Milan. Spurs would reportedly be willing to sell the 22-year-old for £21million, but the Serie A title challengers are said to prefer a loan deal.Arsenal have received a loan offer for former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City are ‘by far the best’ and have Premier League title sewn up, claims Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Manchester City already have the Premier League title in the bag ahead of their visit to St Mary’s.Reigning champions City travel to the south coast 11 points clear of second-placed Liverpool following a remarkable 12-match winning run.Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and third-placed Chelsea had threatened to make it one of the most exciting title races in years before significantly falling off the pace in recent weeks.Hasenhuttl, who masterminded a creditable goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium in September, is in awe of the way Pep Guardiola’s relentless side have blown away their rivals.“If it wouldn’t be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Everton#Until September#Chinese#Guangzhou Evergrande
The Independent

Victor Lindelof to miss West Ham match after break-in at family home

Victor Lindelof will not be involved for Manchester United this weekend as the defender supports his family following a “very traumatic” break-in at their house as he played against Brentford The 27-year-old played the full 90 minutes as Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils secured a 3-1 Premier League win at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday evening.Lindelof’s house in the north west was targeted while the defender was in London forcing his wife to lock herself and their two children in a room for safety during the burglary.“During Victor’s game this Wednesday night we had a break-in at our house...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

There’s more to Liverpool than Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, says Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has played down the absence of key Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for Sunday’s meeting at Selhurst Park.The Reds will again be without their two main attackers, who are away competing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.It will no doubt boost Palace, who lost 3-0 to Liverpool in September with the pair on target and both hit doubles against the south London outfit last season too.Jurgen Klopp’s side have coped well without Salah and Mane, winning three of the four games they have missed to progress in two cup competitions and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Leicester City face Tottenham Hotspur tonight in the Premier League as both sides look to get back on track following a number of fixture postponements. Tonight’s match was originally scheduled to be played in December but was called off due to a number of Covid-19 cases in the Leicester squad. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brentford host Manchester UnitedLeicester then had three other matches postponed, including Saturday’s trip to Burnley, and have not played a Premier League match since 28 December. Brendan Rodgers side sit 10th in the table while Spurs lie in sixth, but with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Bergwijn reveals Antonio Conte’s instructions before Tottenham heroics

Steven Bergwijn was delighted to follow Antonio Conte’s instructions and deliver a dramatic stoppage-time win for Tottenham at Leicester.The Netherlands international scored twice in 79 seconds of time added on to turn Spurs’ 2-1 deficit into a memorable 3-2 victory.He was sent on in the 78th minute, two minutes after James Maddison had put the Foxes on course for the three points in their first Premier League game of 2022 with a clear instruction from Conte – to score.Bergwijn, who has been subject of a bid from Ajax in the January transfer window, duly obliged, firing home from close range...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Victor Lindelof will not play for Manchester United vs West Ham after burglary

Victor Lindelof will play no part in Manchester United's Premier League meeting with West Ham on Saturday following a break-in at his home earlier this week.United have confirmed that they are supporting Lindelof and his family after burgulars entered his home while he was playing in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Brentford.Lindelof's wife, Maja Nilsson Lindelof, was at home with their children at the time and described the incident as a "very traumatic and scary moment".Ralf Rangnick, United's interim manager, said that Lindelof has decided to stay at home with his family this weekend and that he has the club's full...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup semi-final tonight

It was honours even in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, with ten-man Arsenal clinging on to a 0-0 draw against Liverpool.Mikel Arteta’s side have since seen their Premier League encounter with Tottenham postponed due to a depleted squad, but are seemingly ready for the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Arsenal face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final second legWith Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane away at the Africa Cup of Nations, Jurgen Klopp will hope an alternative forward-line can build on a dominant showing against Brentford.Chelsea are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Distant memories of fortress Old Trafford illustrate depth of Man United decline

It might still be called the Theatre of Dreams by locals and broadcasters alike, keen to talk up another big game and yet another turning point in Manchester United’s meandering, confusing season, but there’s an uncomfortable home truth growing larger by the month.A literal home truth, in this case: Old Trafford is far from a fortress these days. It’s not a place teams tend to fear. More regularly of late, it has been a sounding board of discontent, a map of malaise and a representation of greater issues within the club.United are fast-approaching a fourth consecutive season in which they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe already under pressure as shadow of Rafa Benitez looms

Pressure is building on Eddie Howe. The Newcastle United manager takes his team to Elland Road tomorrow to face Leeds United desperately needing a win. The prospect of relegation is growing by the week. There are plenty of points still available and things can change quickly. St James’ Park insiders were talking about the importance of beating fellow strugglers before the 1-1 draw with Watford last week, speaking in terms of a mini-league of the bottom five sides in the table. Leeds were very much in the mix at that point but two consecutive wins for Marcelo Bielsa’s men changed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Gerrard ‘shocked’ Benitez took Everton job

Liverpool (AFP) – Steven Gerrard has revealed his surprise that former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez took on the challenge of managing rivals Everton. Benitez, who coached Gerrard for six years at Anfield, was sacked last weekend after just seven months in charge at Goodison Park. The Spaniard’s appointment was...
PREMIER LEAGUE

