Public Health

Singapore approves COVID-19 vaccine boosters for age 12-17s

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore will extend its COVID-19 booster vaccination programme to adolescents...

whbl.com

Reuters

Switzerland recommends COVID booster for children aged 12-15

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Swiss public health officials updated their recommendation for COVID-19 booster shots on Friday to include everyone aged 12 and older. Pfizer's mRNA vaccine should be used as the booster shot for this age group, said the Federal Office of Public Health and the Federal Commission for Vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: accepting the virus

When the coronavirus pandemic was first declared, Spaniards were ordered to stay home for more than three months. For weeks, they were not allowed outside even for exercise. Children were banned from playgrounds, and the economy virtually stopped.But officials credited the draconian measures with preventing a full collapse of the health system. Lives were saved, they argued.Now, almost two years later, Spain is preparing to adopt a different COVID-19 playbook. With one of Europe s highest vaccination rates and its most pandemic-battered economies, the government is laying the groundwork to treat the next infection surge not as an emergency...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Islands' Weekly

COVID-19 booster recommendation expands to everyone age 12 and older

Submitted by Washington State Department of Health. Youth ages 12 to 17 should receive a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least 5 months after completing their primary vaccination series. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has expanded booster dose eligibility to include everyone 12 and older following guidance and recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices, and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
WASHINGTON STATE
whbl.com

England’s COVID R number and daily COVID growth rate drop

LONDON (Reuters) – The estimated range of England’s COVID-19 reproduction “R” number has fallen to between 0.8 and 1.1, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, adding that cases are likely shrinking as Prime Minister Boris Johnson reopens the economy. An R number between 0.8...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

Italy reports 171,263 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 333 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 171,263 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 179,106 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 333 from 373. Italy has registered 143,296 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

Hong Kong health authorities warn of worsening COVID outbreak

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong health officials warned on Saturday of a significantly worsening COVID-19 outbreak in the Asian financial hub as suspected infection numbers rose in a congested residential area. Health officials said some 26 confirmed cases and more than 100 cases classed as preliminary positive were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

UK records 76,807 new COVID cases, 297 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 76,807 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, continuing a recent downturn in the number of infections, and 297 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed. The figures compared to 95,787 cases and 288 deaths reported on Friday. (Reporting by Michael...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

Iran reports its first three deaths from Omicron coronavirus variant

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s health ministry reported the country’s first three deaths from the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday. “The number of patients with Omicron in the country has reached 1,162 and … one death has been reported due to Omicron in each of the cities of Tabriz, Yazd and Shahrekord, and one critically ill patient is hospitalised in Ahvaz,” ministry spokesman Mohammad Hashemi told state broadcaster IRIB.
WORLD
whbl.com

Bangladesh shuts schools as coronavirus cases surge

DHAKA (Reuters) – Bangladesh on Friday closed all schools and colleges for two weeks to counter an “alarming” rise in COVID-19 infections, just four months after ending a 1-1/2 year school closure imposed due to coronavirus. The south Asian country reported 11,434 new cases on Friday, the...
EDUCATION
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD
outbreaknewstoday.com

Hong Kong: If a hamster tests positive for COVID-19, its owner is subject to compulsory quarantine at a quarantine center

In a follow-up on a recent report of pet store hamsters testing positive for virus that causes COVID-19, a clerk at Little Boss, a pet shop in Causeway Bay, was diagnosed with the new type of pneumonia, and some customers were infected, government officials report (computer translated). The hamster samples in the store also tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health stated that customers who have purchased hamsters at the store after January 7 will be subject to compulsory quarantine.
AGRICULTURE
whbl.com

China’s industry ministry expects tight chip supply for relatively long period

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s industry ministry expects tight supplies of semiconductors over a relatively long period of time, an official said on Thursday. China encourages key domestic enterprises to increase investment and promote better supply capacity of the entire chip industry chain, Luo Junjie, an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, told a news conference.
CHINA
whbl.com

Algeria closes schools for ten days over Omicron -official

ALGIERS (Reuters) – Algeria has decided to close its schools for ten days after it registered a rise in Omicron cases, an official statement said on Wednesday. Algeria encouraged citizens to get vaccinated to counter the pandemic. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Chris Reese)
WORLD

