Agentless User ID based network administration control using Windows AD server for PAN-OS

By Richa-L
paloaltonetworks.com
 1 day ago

I am looking for information on if we can use PAN-OS to do user ID...

live.paloaltonetworks.com

Comments / 0

windowsreport.com

Microsoft: Bug in powerdir server lets users bypass macOS login screen

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. The TCC is a security technology that allows Apple users to control the privacy...
SOFTWARE
yourchoiceway.com

How To Use Windows File Recovery On Windows 10

Microsoft recently released a new tool to help you recover deleted files from your PC or laptop. Here's how to use Windows File Recovery. Until recently, you'd have to turn to third-party software if you wanted to get back accidentally deleted files. Once they'd left the Recycle Bin, there was...
SOFTWARE
#Network Traffic#Windows
onmsft.com

Microsoft reportedly pulls Windows Server update after it caused critical issues

Software patches for servers are usually intended to fix critical issues, but the recent round is instead causing them. So much so that Microsoft has decided to pull the January 2022 Patch Tuesday updates for Windows Server (via Bleeping Computer.) There are three specific updates that Microsoft pulled depending on...
SOFTWARE
howtogeek.com

4 Ways to Switch User Accounts on Windows 11

Marshall is a writer with experience in the data storage industry. He worked at Synology, and most recently as CMO and technical staff writer at StorageReview. He's currently an API/Software Technical Writer based in Tokyo, Japan, runs VGKAMI and ITEnterpriser, and spends what little free time he has learning Japanese. Read more...
SOFTWARE
windowsreport.com

Microsoft has withdrawn an update that caused problems with Windows servers

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. Domain controllers handle log-in requests for computers running the Windows operating system in a...
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Microsoft Weekly: Windows Server headaches, new builds, and retail enhancements

The second week of 2022 has gone by which means that it is time once again to recap everything that happened in the world of Microsoft in the past few days. This week, we have quite a lot of Windows updates content to go through - including some Windows Server concerns -, some Edge enhancements, and Microsoft's endeavors in the retail space, among many other things. Find out about all of this in our weekly digest for January 8 - January 14.
RETAIL
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Redmondmag.com

Microsoft Starting to Confirm January Patch Problems Affecting Windows Server

Microsoft's January security patches, released on Tuesday, reportedly are causing multiple problems for organizations, particularly on the Windows Server side. The main complaints include domain controllers going into "boot loops," broken IPSec virtual private network connections, "bricked" Hyper-V, plus removal of the Resilient File System (ReFS). Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) Gunter Born has cataloged these complaints in this recent Born's Tech and Windows World post. Per his reporting, the problems arose soon after Microsoft's Jan. 11 patch release.
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Latest Patch Tuesday update is causing major problems for Windows Server admins

Microsoft released Patch Tuesday updates for multiple versions of Windows Server just a couple of days ago. While the updates were supposed to fix issues with Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) and enhance security, they appear to have triggered several other major problems as well. According to multiple reports, the latest updates cause domain controller (DC) boot loop and also break Hyper-V.
COMPUTERS
Ubergizmo

Hotel Chain Converts Windows PCs To Chrome OS After Ransomware Attack

Ransomware attacks are becoming pretty common these days. This is when a computer downloads a malware that then encrypts the entire drive or network, and then to decrypt it, hackers would demand a ransom before they hand over the encryption key, if not all the data would be lost for good.
TECHNOLOGY
Advanced Television

Muvi launches Native Apps for Windows OS

Muvi, an Enterprise SaaS company, has announced the launch of a Windows Desktop App Extension for its Content Owners and creator-focused End-to-End Streaming Platform – Muvi One. With the launch of this Native Windows Desktop App, Muvi One’s customers can now extend the reach of their Video/Audio Streaming Services running on top of Muvi One’s solution to the Windows Ecosystem as well.
CELL PHONES
paloaltonetworks.com

PANOS 9.1 know issue PAN-83610 network processor

In rare cases, a PA-5200 Series firewall (with an FE100 network processor) that has session offload enabled (default) incorrectly resets the UDP checksum of outgoing UDP packets. Workaround: In PAN-OS 8.0.6 and later releases, you can persistently disable session offload for only UDP traffic using the set session udp-off load...
COMPUTERS
Norristown Times Herald

MCCC offers Windows server courses for Spring 2022

WHITPAIN — Montgomery County Community College is now accepting enrollment for Windows server courses. The Windows server courses offered at Montgomery County Community College provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary to perform day-to-day administrative tasks in a single or multiple domain Microsoft Windows Server 2019 based network. Students will learn how to implement system security, create users, establish network printing, backup system data and manage system resources. This course will also include topics on installation, configuration and troubleshooting in a Microsoft Windows Server 2019 environment.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Elkhart Truth

Stamus Networks Announces Availability of Suricata Language Server

Open-source tool helps Suricata signature developers with syntax checking and auto-completion. INDIANAPOLIS and PARIS, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- Stamus Networks, a global provider of high-performance network threat detection and response systems, today announced the general availability of Suricata Language Server (SLS), a new open-source tool that streamlines rule writing for Suricata signature developers. The tool is a Language Server Protocol (LSP) implementation that provides real-time syntax checking, performance guidance, and auto-completion of Suricata IDS signatures while using popular source code editors.
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Using XDR Host Insights and XQL to report of machines with specific software

I would like to use host insights to provide a list of each machine with a specific software installed. For example computer that have software containing 'docker'. I can go to host insights, Applications, filter to include 'docker' and see the versions and numbers of assets. however you cannot export the lost of each asset here, just the versions and numbers.
SOFTWARE
scmagazine.com

Windows Server updates hit snag after Patch Tuesday security release

After releasing updates Jan. 11 for Patch Tuesday, reports of numerous bugs for Windows Server updates began popping up online, which were then picked up by the media. Users reported problems after installing the updates, causing domain controllers to reboot, broke Hyper-V and made ReFS volume systems unavailable. Domain controllers respond to security authentication requests; Hyper-V can create virtual machines running Windows; and ReFS stands for Resilient File System and is designed to “maximize data availability.”
SOFTWARE
The Independent

Microsoft launches Chromebook rival with specialised software for schools

Microsoft’s rival to Google’s Chromebooks is finally available for schools and students.In November the software giant announced Windows 11 SE, a version of its operating system that is designed specifically for classrooms. It said it would be available on low-cost devices, and is optimized for Edge, Microsoft Office, and the company’s other cloud-based tools like OneDrive.Users will not be able to download applications from the Windows Store because it is not available on the machine; instead, the computers have an authorized selection of apps that can be installed on it – such as Zoom and Google Chrome.The operating system has...
COMPUTERS
yankodesign.com

This power-packed workstation is an iMac knockoff for Windows users

The sleekly designed iMac is a classy desktop computer boasting security that is far superior to a Windows PC. Still, it has certain loopholes such as high price, limited upgradability, and software restrictions. That said, Windows-based workstations have also made the wiser move towards a slimmer profile. Rather than expanding in size horizontally won’t it be great if a cool-looking workstation is there which makes use of the vertical space?
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Unable to connect Global Protect VPN

All our users are able to connect to our PA220 using Global Protect VPN except one. We've tried reinstalling the Global Protect client multiple times and also connected successfully using their account from another computer, but it just refuses to work on his. 5 REPLIES. yesterday. @Jason.T,. What's the actual...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

