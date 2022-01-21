Agentless User ID based network administration control using Windows AD server for PAN-OS

Open-source tool helps Suricata signature developers with syntax checking and auto-completion. INDIANAPOLIS and PARIS, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- Stamus Networks, a global provider of high-performance network threat detection and response systems, today announced the general availability of Suricata Language Server (SLS), a new open-source tool that streamlines rule writing for Suricata signature developers. The tool is a Language Server Protocol (LSP) implementation that provides real-time syntax checking, performance guidance, and auto-completion of Suricata IDS signatures while using popular source code editors.
Comments / 0