David Moyes remains hopeful of signing at least two players before the end of the transfer window.The West Ham boss has prioritised a centre-half, and has been linked with Nat Phillips of Liverpool and a striker to offer support to lone frontman Michail Antonio.He said: “Like everything else things are expensive in this world at the moment. Also, there’s not a great pool of the positions we are looking for.“We have found them difficult to identify and maybe get ones who we think can come in and make a difference immediately.“The last couple of January windows we have been...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO