Aurora, Colorado is one of the American cities to watch for experiments in intercultural urbanism / Dean Saitta. Erica Dorn reports on efforts underway in Aurora, Colorado to find innovative ways to provide social services in dispersed, auto-dependent suburbs that are becoming increasingly diverse. With a population that speaks over 160 languages, the community, according to Dorn, reflects the future of the American suburb. But suburbs are also experiencing a rise in poverty rates and an increasing number of residents that rely on social services that are often scarce in suburban areas.

AURORA, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO