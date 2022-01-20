Celebrate National Cheese Lover’s Day with Daiya

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - January 10th is also known as National Oysters Rockefeller Day. Louisiana is the country’s number one producer of oysters, so it only makes sense that Oysters Rockefellers were first made in Louisiana. Oysters Rockefellers were first made by Jules Alciatore, son of Antoine Alciatore, in Antoine’s Restaurant kitchen in 1899. They were named after John D. Rockefeller due to their richness of flavor. This commemorative holiday was first celebrated in 2017 at the historic Antoine’s Restaurant in New Orleans. We are celebrating by having oysters at Southern Pearl Oyster House in Baton Rouge. Their Oysters Rockefeller dish is made with fresh spinach, cream cheese, herbs, and Pernod. Oysters are baked and finished with Parmesan Cheese. Southern Pearl Oyster House is open from 11:00am until 10:00pm daily. Happy National Oysters Rockefeller Day! Geaux celebrate.

