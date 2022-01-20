ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure

By Stephanie Morgan
commonsensemedia.org
 6 days ago

The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. Stands out for positive messages and positive role models. Talk to your kids about ... What is the difference between a documentary and other types...

www.commonsensemedia.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Mighty Ducks’: Josh Duhamel Set as New Male Lead in Disney+ Series

Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers has found its new male lead. Josh Duhamel has joined the cast of The Mighty Ducks TV sequel series. The actor fills the void created by the departure of Emilio Estevez and will play a new character in the second season of the series. Duhamel will portray Gavin Cole, a former NHL player-turned-coach who is described as inspirational, charming and hardcore as he is big on the hockey metaphor that applies to life. He runs the super-intense summer hockey institute where the Mighty Ducks land for season two. The actor joins a cast that includes season...
TV & VIDEOS
commonsensemedia.org

Three Songs for Benazir

Research shows a connection between kids' healthy self-esteem and positive portrayals in media. That's why we've added a new "Diverse Representations" section to our reviews that will be rolling out on an ongoing basis. You can help us help kids by suggesting a diversity update. A lot or a little?
MOVIES
commonsensemedia.org

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman

The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. Talk to your kids about ... Families can talk about some of the issues discussed in the series. What made it possible for Robert Hendy-Freegard to successfully prey on certain people? Have there been changes made to the legal system in the United Kingdom to ensure that people like him get punished?
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Montana
commonsensemedia.org

Supernatural Academy

The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. Teen, 15 years old Written byJuniorplay14 January 21, 2022. this is better than i expected it to be. this show has a language problem to many a-- holes are being used and more bad language is used. and they have stuff kids should not be knowing yet.
TV SERIES
commonsensemedia.org

True Story with Ed and Randall

Research shows a connection between kids' healthy self-esteem and positive portrayals in media. That's why we've added a new "Diverse Representations" section to our reviews that will be rolling out on an ongoing basis. You can help us help kids by suggesting a diversity update. A lot or a little?
TV & VIDEOS
commonsensemedia.org

Watercress

Research shows a connection between kids' healthy self-esteem and positive portrayals in media. That's why we've added a new "Diverse Representations" section to our reviews that will be rolling out on an ongoing basis. You can help us help kids by suggesting a diversity update. A lot or a little?
KIDS
commonsensemedia.org

The Guava Juice Show

Research shows a connection between kids' healthy self-esteem and positive portrayals in media. That's why we've added a new "Diverse Representations" section to our reviews that will be rolling out on an ongoing basis. You can help us help kids by suggesting a diversity update. A lot or a little?
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv
commonsensemedia.org

As We See It

The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. Stands out for diverse representations, positive messages, and positive role models. Powerful, emotionally honest, and by turns hilarious and heart-rending, this dramedy about three roommates with autism spectrum disorder trying to navigate their confusing adult lives is simply beautiful. Every young adult, of course, feels something like an imposter; the rules of being a grownup at all, much less a successful one, are usually learned by breaking them. But to Violet, Jack, and Harrison, the customs of everyday life are almost inexplicable, and they only rarely understand the point of fitting in at all. Jack's technical know-how is enough to land him a software job, though his brutal honesty turns off coworkers and potential friends alike. Violet is just barely able to hold down a job making sandwiches at Arby's and mistakes anyone who gives her attention for either her new best friend or a potential boyfriend. And for his part, Harrison can barely leave the apartment at all; walking a few blocks and order his own croissant is a major victory.
TV SERIES
commonsensemedia.org

Birds Like Us

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. Trying to describe Birds Like Us is like trying to describe a strange dream. The story seems simple enough: animals take a journey to find a better home. We've seen this before with movies such as Madagascar, The Wild, and Back to the Outback. Those movies share an easy-to-follow plot and an animation style that's pleasant to watch, but Birds Like Us falls short. The animation isn't great, and the storyline is tricky to follow. A wise bat creature that has a long beard, fluffy tail, and stones for eyes often speaks in strange riddles and parables. He asks the group to take him "where the sun goes at night" and says he will take them "above and beyond." The looming "Horror" that all of the birds are afraid of is never clearly seen or explained except in periodic storms or funnel clouds.
MOVIES
commonsensemedia.org

Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis

Research shows a connection between kids' healthy self-esteem and positive portrayals in media. That's why we've added a new "Diverse Representations" section to our reviews that will be rolling out on an ongoing basis. You can help us help kids by suggesting a diversity update. A lot or a little?
TENNIS
commonsensemedia.org

Echoes and Empires

Research shows a connection between kids' healthy self-esteem and positive portrayals in media. That's why we've added a new "Diverse Representations" section to our reviews that will be rolling out on an ongoing basis. You can help us help kids by suggesting a diversity update. A lot or a little?
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
commonsensemedia.org

Angry Birds: Summer Madness

The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. Talk to your kids about ... Families can talk about how they feel about the violence in Angry Birds: Summer Madness. It's definitely silly and not realistic, so does that make it okay for kids to watch?. How do you feel...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy