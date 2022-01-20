Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure

The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. Stands out for diverse representations, positive messages, and positive role models. Powerful, emotionally honest, and by turns hilarious and heart-rending, this dramedy about three roommates with autism spectrum disorder trying to navigate their confusing adult lives is simply beautiful. Every young adult, of course, feels something like an imposter; the rules of being a grownup at all, much less a successful one, are usually learned by breaking them. But to Violet, Jack, and Harrison, the customs of everyday life are almost inexplicable, and they only rarely understand the point of fitting in at all. Jack's technical know-how is enough to land him a software job, though his brutal honesty turns off coworkers and potential friends alike. Violet is just barely able to hold down a job making sandwiches at Arby's and mistakes anyone who gives her attention for either her new best friend or a potential boyfriend. And for his part, Harrison can barely leave the apartment at all; walking a few blocks and order his own croissant is a major victory.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO